Enid residents will be able to give input in how nearly half a million federal dollars should address housing and community development needs during a public city hearing Wednesday.
The city of Enid’s Community Development Block Grant Funding Commission and staff will take residents’ input into account while planning their annual action plan in how to distribute the funds.
For the 2021-22 fiscal year, the city has been allocated $469,150 in funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Through project proposals and development strategies established in the city’s Consolidated Plan, CDBG funds must benefit low- and moderate-income residents or neighborhoods, and a limited amount of funds may be allocated to eliminate blight in selected areas, according to the city.
Some examples of projects include emergency housing repairs, micro-enterprise business development, youth and after-school programs, mental health services or park improvements.
Members of the commission are City Commissioners Jerry Allen, Derwin Norwood and Jonathan Waddell and members at-large Lisa Powell and Tammy Wilson.
The public hearing is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday in commission chambers of the city administration building, 401 W. Garriott.
