ENID, Okla. — Residents of Enid and Garfield County are invited to a public forum being held Thursday evening, May 4, 2023, to hear information and ask questions about the proposed expansion and renovation of Garfield County Detention Facility.
The public forum, hosted by Enid Social Justice Committee and Holy Cross Orthodox-Catholic Church, will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at University Place Christian Church, 2107 E. Broadway.
Ben Crooks, jail administrator of GCDF, will be there to speak and answer questions from attendees about the proposal, which will appear on upcoming ballots as a proposition that calls for a 0.30%, or 30 cents for every $100 spent, increase to the county sales tax rate for 15 years to fund the operation, maintenance, construction, equipping and improvement of the "increasingly overcrowded" GCDF.
GCDF has an operational capacity of 193 beds and a design capacity of 232 beds and has been over capacity for more than 11 years since its 2005 opening.
Included in the resolution are the addition of 82 beds in dormitory-style housing and 16,000 square feet; the renovation of part of the current 45,000-square-foot building; and construction of medical, administrative and visitation spaces, as well as a space for educational and religious programs.
It will appear on ballots in the special election on Tuesday. Early voting will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing.
