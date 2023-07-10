Public exhibits will continue at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County after board members defeated a proposed amendment that would have banned such exhibits.
The difference between library displays and exhibits was clarified, as exhibits are from groups or individuals outside of the library showcasing their desired message. Exhibits are submitted and vetted through an application process, and approval is decided by the board of directors. Library displays are those that are curated by library staff, such as a Black History Month exhibit.
The proposed amendment to the library’s exhibit policy failed by a 4-3 vote. Jerry Allen, Marsha Scott, Steven Rutledge and Joseph Fletcher voted against the measure, while Brent Price, Christina Hopper and Ruth Ann Miles voted for it.
Many members of the public took their chance for comment, and their time was limited to one minute.
Before public comment took place, Hopper said she had put the item on the agenda due to discussions at previous meetings. She said exhibits are a privilege and not a right, and that they can be used to enhance the library’s mission, but that the rhetoric surrounding exhibits did not allow the board to function as highly as it should. She also viewed it as something that would not have been binding, and could have been updated, but viewed it as a chance for the community to take a step back and cool down from the situation.
“I believe that it’s preventing us from moving forward on some positive initiatives that we really could be discussing in some of these meetings and be more efficient,” Hopper said. “For that reason, I propose that we do away with outside exhibits in order to hopefully focus in on what the true library mission is and focus on improving our library and enhancing it and doing what we want to do for our community.”
Also before public comment, Fletcher said exhibits are something the library provides for the community.
“I think we have the tools as a board to decide what we think would be helpful and positive for the community and which ones would maybe not be,” Fletcher said. “I think taking all exhibits away would take away from the library mission, but that’s just my personal opinion.”
During public comment, members of the community voiced their concerns in support of and against the proposed amendment to do away with exhibits.
Margo Holmes, who works at the library in adult services, spoke in favor of keeping the exhibit policy the same.
“Saying that a library should not have exhibits because they may create controversy and division, is in itself creating controversy and division,” Holmes said. “It is important that everyone has a voice and can be heard. This is in alignment with the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County. Only parents and legal guardians have the right and responsibility to restrict their children’s access to library resources they deem inappropriate. They do not, however, have the right to restrict other people’s children. Today’s teens who were born between 2004 and 2010 are significantly more diverse than previous generations. One-quarter of teens identify as LGBTQ+. That’s 25% who openly identify that way while only half of today’s teens identify as white/hispanic.
“These statistics are for the United States as a whole, but also apply to Enid, Oklahoma. In Oklahoma, 23% of teens identify as LGBTQ+. You don’t see the diversity here because it has not been allowed to be visible. I have many friends whose children have moved out of Enid, either for their own safety, acceptance or because they don’t want to live in a community that doesn’t accept everyone for who they are.”
When Holmes’ one minute was over, Tina Ruding finished her statement for her.
“We have a responsibility to respect the rights of all library users. Exhibits that may be considered frank or offensive to someone should be permitted if they adhere to the library exhibit policy. Let us have exhibits in the event a patron has questions or concerns regarding an exhibit, the patron should ask to speak to the library director and/or submit a formal challenge form. Public libraries play a vital role at the heart of a community by promoting full and equal access to information encouraging the love of reading, enabling lifelong learning and empowering creativity. We provide a responsive connection between the community’s needs, our collections, information, technology and diverse programming by in part allowing our community members to install exhibits that inform and enrich the lives of people of all ages and diverse backgrounds.”
Ronnie Jenkins spoke in favor of the change to the exhibit policy, and said the purpose of having a city library board is to protect “what is deemed appropriate for all who enter a library and to govern the operations of materials displayed.”
“The library hopefully is a place of development of the mind and knowledge and literature and a place where citizens want to come and bring their family or send their children so they may grow into become responsible citizens of a society,” Jenkins said. “As a society, we are losing what is right or what is wrong. It’s become unclear in many people’s minds, what a man is or what a woman is and what the difference is. Even the United States Supreme Court justice nominee couldn’t define what a woman was. And the question should have been restated to her: What are you a man or a woman? If there’s no recognition of something as basic and obvious as that, the meaning of the words and that any logic and thought becomes meaningless. So of course, they, then we have trouble understanding concepts of right or wrong, the person’s words and actions reveal his or her mind, heart and character. Why is it so important to push what I am in front of the eyes of the world, especially in a small local library where young people go to hopefully learn more important lessons and things so they may advance in our society? Why?”
Linda Outhier, a teacher at Enid High School, said whenever an exhibit is on display at the library, it is not something that people have to explore or walk by.
“They’re exhibits. Just as you have the ability to steer your children away from impulse items of sweets, candies and toys at a grocery store, you have the ability to steer your children away from what you don’t want to explore,” Outhier said. “It’s really that simple. But as a parent or a grandparent, I have a right to allow my child the right to a candy bar at the checkout line or the opportunity to read a book about two male penguins.”
Douglas Newell said he did not view the issue as something that should be divisive in the community.
“I view this as a perfect opportunity to learn and to rise above the desire to disenfranchise those citizens that we look at and think, ‘They don’t look like me, they don’t live my lifestyle.’ That isn’t right,” Newell said. “That is not the example of a Christ who taught us to love unconditionally everybody, all of God’s work. And there’s no one in this room who isn’t just as much of God’s work as anybody else.”
Catina Sundvall said the vote was happening due to the LGBTQ population wanting to have their voices heard and wanting to be seen and that some of the board members were threatened by the existence of LGBTQ community members.
“You are so threatened by our words and requests you eliminate the library code of ethics because that code supports inclusion,” Sundvall said. “Now, you want to eliminate displays and exhibits to avoid displays that are placed away from the public eye. That you have been given the opportunity to choose the books that you would have displayed. You denied our first request because of sexual orientation. I’m putting you all on notice. I have been in contact with the ACLU. You have already violated the rights of more than 2,000 adult citizens. This will not shut me up, this will not make me quiet. You will not force me back into the closet. Our library board has yet to approve a code of ethics. When denying exhibits due to sexual orientation, you are about violating my civil rights. Make no mistake. This is about the LGBTQ population. You are violating Title IX of the Civil Rights Act.”
In other business:
Christina Hopper was nominated and approved as vice president of the Board of Directors.
A proposal to appoint two board members to the Library Board Collection Advisers was tabled to the next meeting. The group of advisers was set up in January, and entails board members going over a selection of books that are being considered for purchase by the library. It provides an opportunity to challenge a particular book, but such a challenge would not result in the book not being purchased. There has not been an official challenge of a book due to the advisers’ work.
An LGBTQ history exhibit was approved and will be on display throughout October. The exhibit passed with a 4-3 vote, with Rutledge, Allen, Scott and Hopper voting in favor of it, and Price, Miles and Fletcher voting against it.
During public comment on the approval of the LGBTQ history exhibit, Newell said according to Plato, empathy is the highest form of knowledge, due to it allowing people to learn about others while putting aside differences. He spoke in favor of the exhibit being approved.
“I am not a member of the LGBTQ community, but it doesn’t matter,” Newell said. “They are my neighbors, they are my friends. They are extremely productive members of this community. And it is my hope that we can all look beyond, allow them an opportunity. They are not asking to come in here and recruit, they are not asking to groom children. That’s a fallacy. It simply isn’t true.”
Sundvall, who entered the application for the exhibit, asked for it to be approved.
“It is a nationally recognized month of understanding and researching and being a part of knowing what the LGBTQ history is in this country and it is very valuable so we do not repeat some of the same mistakes that we’ve made in the past,” Sundvall said. “I gave you three pages of possible books that you can choose from. We’re not demanding to choose what books, it’s completely up to you. We will take what you would like us to do and we will present that as part of our display.”
After the meeting, Allen, who along with Scott was attending for the first time as a board member, encouraged members of the public to keep an eye on the board and to always make comments.
“I encourage you to contact us. I am so proud of this board and your ability to change directions on a dime because that’s what being a public board is all about,” Allen said. “Listen to what’s presented to you and make a decision. Don’t walk in the door already deciding where you’re gonna be. That’s not how I came in today. I came in to watch, listen and learn and I will be that way. As long as I’m on this board, watch, listen and learn.”
