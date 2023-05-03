ENID, Okla. — The final events of the 90th annual Tri-State Music Festival are this week in Enid, as the event continues to evolve to meet changing times.
Thursday and Friday, May 4-5, 2023, will see solo and ensemble performances, as well as honor groups, at various locations around town, culminating in the grand concert at 7 p.m. Friday night at Enid High School’s auditorium. Cost is $3 each, with a maximum of $20 per family.
“Over the years things have changed, some for the better and some that needed more work,” said Debbie Lambert, managing director. “Ninety years ago things were different. No electronics to stimulate a student’s mind. No state mandated tests that involve every student. Athletic events that take the majority of a school’s population, including students of music, also. Proms, finals, etc. are all challenges that involve students time and energy.”
Gone are the days of Tri-State Music Festival being spread over one week in early May.
“Due to all these challenges the board decided to try and accommodate the challenges the schools face and decided to try a different approach,” Lambert said. “Instead of a three-day festival, it has been broken down into several days of competition throughout the school year.
“Marching bands put equipment away after Christmas and start indoor practice that involves concert and jazz bands, so Tri-State decided to follow the lead and have the parade and marching contest in the fall hoping to improve attendance.”
Those events were held in October.
“We also decided to have concert competition for vocal and instrumental organizations to ready them for state and district competitions,” Lambert said. “This allowed for students to work individually on solos and honor groups that further their musical education. The board has changed this for the students’ education and hopes that each of you will understand that moving forward does not always mean that previous experiences are what students are enthused with.”
Concert band, jazz band, orchestra and choir competitions, were held in February.
“Please take a few moments and realize Tri-State is more than the parade or the carnival,” Lambert said. “There is real learning taking place in Enid during this process. Please get out and enjoy the benefits of this musical education at the Grand Concert Friday night at the high school auditorium.”
Featured during the Grand Concert will be a piece of music written to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the festival. The new work is titled “Music for a Celebration” and written by Texas composer William Owens and will be premiered by the Tri-State Honor Band
