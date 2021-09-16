ENID, Okla. — The city doesn’t currently plan to put a fence around the pocket prairie that surrounds the Under Her Wing art sculpture downtown.
Members of the Public Arts Commission of Enid decided unanimously last week to not pay for constructing a wooden, split-rail fence at this time, city staff liaison Angela Rasmuson said in an email.
The 5-0 vote, with PACE members Jennifer Fletcher and City Commissioner Whitney Roberts absent, was in part due to the approaching event series The One.
For six weeks, beginning Nov. 26, Christmas-themed religious events are set to take place in the area of the prairie and Under Her Wing, along Park between Independence and Grand.
By this time, the native grasses in the prairie already will have been mowed again by the city for the colder months ahead, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said, following the first frost of October.
PACE members said they didn’t want to build anything that would be in people’s way during the Christmastime events.
PACE vice chairman Michael Shuck said the board instead wanted to see how people used the space to get from the nearby ice rink to Park and said organizers of The One were worried about people getting through and around the area.
“We need to know what’s going to happen later,” he said Tuesday.
City-contracted workers currently are carving out a roughly 15-foot receiver well in the middle of Park, with six poles having been installed around the space, including two on the prairie that workers appeared to have driven across from the Stride Bank Center parking lot.
City of Enid parks and recreation staff are in charge of municipal lawn maintenance; PACE funds maintenance for the city’s publicly funded art projects, including light repairs and new concrete pads for Under Her Wing.
Shuck said handling the paperwork to decide what to do would take three to four months alone.
“The thing needs to mature,” he said about the prairie, which takes three years to become self-sustaining. “People think it looks like wheat now. People need to look at like Oakwood Country Club and see the grass that’s growing out there.”
Romy Owens, Under Her Wing’s artist who also maintains the prairie, said she’d prefer no fence, but was grateful that Ward 6 Commissioner Scott Orr had reached out with the idea as an alternative, after Gilbert had initially announced plans to mow the overgrown space this summer.
“And if PACE or the city decides one day to put up a fence, it’s not my decision to make,” Owens said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.