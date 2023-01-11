NORMAN, Okla. — Friends and family of two women who died in Cleveland County Detention Center last month told county commissioners this week they need answers.
Shannon Hanchett, 38, of Norman, died Dec. 8, while Kathryn Milano, 66, of Noble, died Dec. 20.
Advocates for both women claim jail staff neglected their medical and mental health needs.
They addressed the commission during its regular meeting. Following the public comment portion of the meeting, commissioners met in private to discuss “pending investigation, claim or litigation” regarding the county jail.
Several residents addressed the commission, including Allison Palmer, who said she is the mother of an incarcerated son.
“I have a son with mental illness who has been in the jail and has not been having good access to mental health care himself,” Palmer said, adding that mental health often falls to the jail because patients don’t get adequate care in the community.
“But once they end up in jail, they absolutely must have their medication and medical care,” she said. “There’s a long history of people not receiving their medicine in jail … there are people in jail today not receiving their medicine.”
Stephen Ellis said resources locally run on “a shoestring” budget, but that the resources exist without the jail having to duplicate services.
“I hope you’ll think about how you can reach out to various groups who can assist,” Ellis said. “You can reach out and we can figure out how to best handle these kinds of situations in the jail because its inexcusable for people to have lost their lives.”
Most who addressed the commissioners wore red shirts that matched the shade of lipstick worn by Hanchett, a popular business owner and mental health advocate.
Kate Bierman, a friend of Hanchett, asked for answers especially since commissioners were to convene in executive session to discuss matters at the jail.
“I’m here today to ask for both your actions and your words,” Bierman told commissioners. “And I hope when you come out from that, you will have both actions and words for us … words to tell us how you feel about what has happened in the facilities under your control, and I ask for your actions to tell us what you’re going to do to make sure these things don’t happen again.”
Bierman added that everyone wanted action and change, but that everyone is also watching for what they do and don’t do, say and do not say.
The jail deaths are under investigation by Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.
While commissioners did not provide answers about the investigation during the meeting or following closed session, they responded to the Norman Transcript’s request for comment via email.
District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland said the deaths were tragic but wanted to reserve comments until the investigation was complete.
“There are many questions that we all are awaiting to be answered,” Cleveland said. “I am awaiting a final report on the incident and will be looking into corrective measures and policies to limit or prevent a tragedy like this in the future.”
District 2 Commissioner Darry Stacy, did not attend the meeting but offered a statement about funding to increase mental health services planned for the jail. He noted that American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money has been set aside for such a purpose.
“Unfortunately those with mental health conditions are over-represented in our county jails across the country,” he said. “However, I am excited about the fact that we have assigned ARPA funds to address the growing crisis of those suffering from mental health issues who are in our Cleveland County jail. I wish we had been given the opportunity to make this substantial investment years ago to partner with other providers in our community to help those who are in so much need.”
According to the county’s 2022 Recovery Plan, $8 million was earmarked for behavioral health services at the jail and another $5 million set aside for the Alan J. Couch Juvenile Detention Center.
Wood writes for the Norman Transcript.
