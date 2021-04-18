On March 10, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 1319, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Socially disadvantaged farmers will be interested in the opportunities within the jurisdiction of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Special provisions for socially disadvantaged farmers will provide $4 billion toward debt relief to this group. Also, “$1.01 billion in funding to USDA to create a racial equity commission and address longstanding discrimination across USDA by investing in land access, outreach, education, assistance overcoming barriers to access to USDA programs, business development, and more,” according to the USDA press release.
The USDA has released a “Frequently Asked Questions” document to address inquiries about the act. One common question is how the USDA defines a socially disadvantaged producer. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 uses Section 2501 of the Food, Agriculture, Conservation and Trade Act of 1990 as the definition for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers. In this case, gender is not a sole criterion in determining eligibility. If a producer identifies as one or more of the following people they may be eligible: Black, American Indian/Alaska Native, Hispanic, Asian and Hawaiian/Pacific Islander.
Another common query is what loans are eligible for payments under the American Rescue Plan. Eligible loans include: Direct loans by FSA to include Farm Storage Facility Loans; Direct Farm Ownership Loans; Farm Operation Loans; Emergency Loans; Conservation Loans; and Soil and Water Loans. Other loans that qualify include loans guaranteed by FSA and made by an approved lender. Delinquent and current loans both are eligible.
Some producers may wonder if their loans from a Farm Credit institution or a local bank are eligible. In this instance, loans from commercial lenders such as banks, credit unions or Farm Credit institutions that do not include a FSA guarantee are not eligible.
Another point of consideration is that loans made after Jan. 1, 2021, are not currently available for this assistance.
If you are uncertain of your demographic designation on file with the FSA, you are encouraged to contact your local service center to verify. If an update to this information is needed, producers can fill out form AD-2047 or contact your local service center to update your record, including race and ethnicity.
If you have any other questions, please contact your local FSA office. You can find your local service center at https://www.farmers.gov/service-center-locator.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service western area ag economics specialist.
