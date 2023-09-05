ENID, Okla. — The Blue Thumb organization is offering training in Enid to teach people how to become volunteers monitoring creeks and streams.
The training will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2023, at Autry Technology Center.
“We are very excited to be coming to Enid to offer this program,” said Cheryl Cheadle, manager of Oklahoma Blue Thumb water quality and education program.
Oklahoma Blue Thumb is a statewide citizen science program that trains volunteers to monitor creeks and streams and share their knowledge of water quality with others. The goal of Blue Thumb is to empower people to protect water in their region from nonpoint source pollution.
“This is a great opportunity for people who care about water resources to come out and learn to protect their streams and rivers,” Cheadle said.
The largest aspect of the Blue Thumb program is the “stream team” volunteer monitoring effort.
Blue Thumb volunteers attend training and then perform chemical monitoring on their streams monthly. In addition, staff members work with them to collect benthic (bottom of the water) macroinvertebrates twice a year and fish every few years.
The first day of training will include an introduction to the Blue Thumb program and an overview of various ways you can participate as a Blue Thumb volunteer, with a focus on volunteer education opportunities.
Volunteers also will learn about stream ecology, nonpoint source pollution and related topics through a series of educational activities which can be used to educate other members of the community.
Project WET (Water Education for Today) will be included, and all participants will receive a WET activity guide at the end of the first day of training. Training also will include a visit to a local stream to discuss the stream’s ecology, seine for fish and look for benthic macroinvertebrates.
The second day of training will cover water quality monitoring. The day will include visiting a local stream to perform all of the required stream-side testing procedures and then returning to the indoor location to complete the chemical tests.
The test results will be studied for what they mean and what they reveal about water quality and pollution. This monitoring training is mandatory before you can begin to independently monitor a stream site.
All volunteers who have been trained in the past but would like a refresher course on their chemical tests are encouraged to attend. Email bluethumb@conservation.ok.gov if you have any questions or would like to attend training.
More than 75 Oklahoma streams are being monitored by Blue Thumb volunteers. The goal of Blue Thumb is to provide stream protection through education.
They accomplish this by empowering people across the state to monitor a local stream and teach them how to educate others about Oklahoma’s water resources. Cost of the training is $25. Refunds will be available until Sept. 23.
