OKLAHOMA CITY — A controversial measure that would cut the cost of an annual state park pass easily cleared the state House.
House Bill 1681, which now heads to the Senate, proposes adding an additional tier to Oklahoma’s existing state park fee schedule. It would allow Oklahomans to pay $20 per year per vehicle for unlimited access to one state park.
Currently, residents have the option to pay $60 per year per vehicle for unlimited access to Oklahoma’s state parks or $8 per day for a one-day pass.
State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, said the new fees, which went into effect in June, are irritating his constituents.
“It may not be so much the cost, but they’ve always had access to state parks,” Grego said. “They felt like their tax dollars, their parents’ tax dollars paid for them, and now they’re being charged. They feel like they already own the state parks, and now they’re being asked to pay again.”
Grego, who described his measure as a “compromise,” proposes to give Oklahomans who only plan to visit one park the entire year the option to buy an annual pass at a reduced price.
“Some of the intent of that $60 fee was to encourage people to go to see all the parks, and I get that,” Grego said. “But these people, they barely find the money to go to Robbers Cave (State Park). They’re not going to find the money to go to Beavers Bend or out in the western part of the state.”
Oklahoma’s state parks draw an estimated 9.3 million visitors per year. Only two states that border Oklahoma don’t charge admission fees, park officials said. Those states — Arkansas and Missouri — pay for their park systems through a tax on sporting goods and associated things like boat sales.
State officials have said the state parks capital budget falls well short of what is needed to maintain the system, which has faced decades of neglect.
The state’s tourism and recreation department declined to comment on the measure, but a fiscal analysis performed by the Legislature found that any reduction in current pass system prices “could dramatically affect the revenue” the park system has for capital maintenance.
The fiscal analysis found that the parks system could face an $11 million shortfall in maintenance funds, which would have to be filled by increased legislative appropriation or by reducing park system assets.
“According to (the tourism and recreation department), the most likely users of such a pass are out-of-state patrons, boat owners and local citizens who live near a state park,” the analysis found. “As these patrons tend to use a lot of resources at the parks, receiving $40 less for Oklahoma citizens per pass … would both decrease revenue for state parks while putting stress on the infrastructure of the parks.”
Out-of-state visitors would not be offered the discounted pass. They would still pay $75 per year for an annual pass or $10 for a daily one.
Oklahoma’s senior citizens and veterans currently receive free access.
Between June 15 and January, the state collected $943,713 from the admission fees, state parks officials said.
Grego said lawmakers passed a $48 million bond package for repair and maintenance of the park system. He said his local park, Robbers Cave, has been allocated $8 million of that, but has spent none of it. He said officials have told him “they’re waiting on some big-ticket items.”
“The money’s just stacking up,” he said. “So if it’s that important, I would have thought they’d have started spending it the minute they got it.”
State Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, said he voted against the measure not because he is opposed to Oklahomans getting discounted rates, but because state parks are struggling financially to the point where some have had to be shut down in the past.
Fetgatter said his hometown used to have a state park, but then the state canceled that contract because it couldn’t afford the upkeep and turned the park over to the Okmulgee municipal government.
“I just don’t know that it’s the right time for us to be taking more dollars out of the state parks when we have crumbling infrastructure and issues maintaining those parks,” he said. “I just feel like there needs to be a bigger conversation around tourism and our state parks.”
In the past five years, Fetgatter said he’s never had a single constituent tell him they couldn’t afford a fee to go to a state park, but he has heard people complain about the new admission fees.
“I don’t disagree with that at all,” he said. “But when we’re not funding the state parks, they have to have a revenue stream in order to keep the infrastructure up.”
State Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, who is the Senate author, said he thinks the measure makes sense, and that Oklahomans should have an option to choose what annual pass fits them best.
“(I) think that there should be some lines drawn that give them the opportunity to enjoy the parks, and they should get a break,” he said.
He said constituents have complained about admission fees, and the measure can help alleviate some costs on taxpayers while still providing revenue for the parks system.
Stephens said one of his biggest concerns is the overall financial impact.
“I still don’t know that it’s bringing in revenue into our state that we didn’t have a year ago,” he said. “I do understand it takes money to keep our parks up and to staff those appropriately.”
