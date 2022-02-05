ENID, Okla. — Enid’s fourth annual prom experience for people with special needs is back with a new name — “Ignite the Night.”
Now, organizers are seeking volunteers and donors to help make the event a success.
“We want to throw the most epic party of the year for our special guests,” said Dalen McVay, board member of the organizing committee. “We need volunteers and we need buddies. I promise you it’ll be one of the most fulfilling evenings of your life.”
Formerly “Night to Shine,” the event was designed by the Tim Tebow Foundation. In 2020, more than 720 churches in 34 countries hosted the event — all on the same night. More than 110,000 kings and queens attended across the world. The slogan is “An unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs.”
“We didn’t have an event last year due to COVID, and the Tebow Foundation is requiring another virtual event this year,” McVay said. “We are self-funded at this point so have broken away from the Tebow Foundation to essentially host a similar in-person event.”
The event will be 6-9 p.m. Feb. 25 at Oakwood Christian Church.
Sign-ups for participants, buddies and volunteers are open online at ignitethenightenid.com.
A buddy, an individual who serves as a host at the event to one of the special guests, is responsible for assisting the guest in getting food, dancing, karaoke and the like. Each guest is assigned a buddy at the event. Buddies must be at least 16 years old.
The guests, called kings and queens, have to be at least 14 years old. The event has had guests up to 72 years old.
A volunteer is someone who does such things as help decorate, work the registration tables, help in the kitchen with food or take out trash. There are many opportunities available for someone to volunteer at the event without being assigned to a particular guest, McVay said.
“To me, seeing the happiness in our guests’ faces is one of the best feelings in the world,” he said. “The outpouring of support from the Enid and surrounding communities truly makes this an event our guests will never forget. I have so many friends and family members of guests tell me their king/queen talks about the event all year long, and we look forward to making this year’s event the best one yet.”
Guests attend for free, but it costs approximately $40 for a king/queen to attend the event. The event is self-funded and runs on donations.
Donations can be made on Venmo to @Dalen-Mcvay or dropping off a check or cash at McVay Law Firm, 211 N. Washington, or Oakwood Christian Church, 401 N. Oakwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.