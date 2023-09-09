Asphalt repairs will force the closure of Prairie Road for two days next week.

According to the city of Enid, the closure will begin Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, and last through Wednesday.

Residents will need to find alternative parking as access to driveways will not be permitted by the city.

In another project, a portion of North 10th at the intersection with Walnut will be closed while a new water line is installed.

According to the city, the work will be done Monday through Thursday.

