Projects by the city of Enid in the next week will impact residents in several areas.
According to the city of Enid, beginning Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, the eastbound lane in the intersection of East Cherokee and 17th will be closed to allow workers to complete concrete repairs.
This closure is expected to last about two weeks.
Beginning on Wednesday, March 1, water will be cut off in several areas to allow workers to tie in a new water line.
Affected areas, according to the city, will be: Moore from 2nd to Leona Mitchell; 2nd from Frantz to Steele; 3rd from Moore to Steele; and 4th from Frantz to Steele.
Service is expected to be restored by the end of the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.