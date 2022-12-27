ENID, Okla. — Hundreds of formal dresses will be available at YWCA Enid next month for local middle school and junior high students and attendees of the annual A Night to Unite event in need of attire for dances.
Multiple appointments will be available throughout January at YWCA Enid’s Project Cinderella, which collects, cleans and distributes prom dresses, shoes and accessories and started as a way to ensure all girls have the chance to feel like princesses for proms, winter formals and other dances.
Austin Hazen, public relations coordinator of YWCA Enid, said Project Cinderella helps those who shop there find “the perfect dresses for their magical nights.”
“Not everybody can afford a brand new formal dress ... and Project Cinderella provides relief so that they are able to go to those dances,” Hazen said. “It’s amazing to watch the girls find the dress that they were really hoping to find.”
Project Cinderella is set up like a boutique and is open multiple times throughout the year, and everybody who shops there receives a free dress, a pair of shoes and accessories, all of which they can either keep or re-donate to the closet.
Hazen said more than 100 girls shopped at the closet in the last fiscal year.
Middle school and junior high students will be able to visit Project Cinderella, by appointment, from 3:30-6 p.m. on Jan. 4, 11 and 18.
Project Cinderella will be available, by appointment, for those attending A Night to Unite, which is an annual prom held for people with special needs, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 25 and Feb. 1.
Hazen said more than 500 dresses will be available. To make an appointment to shop at Project Cinderella, located inside YWCA Enid at 525 S. Quincy, call (580) 234-7581.
Anybody wanting to donate dresses, shoes and/or accessories can drop off donations at YWCA Enid’s loading dock. Hazen said dresses in sizes 0 to 4 and 16 and above are needed.
Project Cinderella’s times and dates for high school students needing dresses for proms will be announced in February. For more information, visit YWCA Enid on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.