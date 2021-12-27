ENID, Okla. — YWCA Enid's Project Cinderella closet will be open Tuesday and Wednesday with more than 500 formal dresses for area junior high students in need of one.
Project Cinderella, which collects, cleans and distributes prom dresses and accessories to girls in need, started locally in 2017 at the YWCA Enid as a way make sure all girls have the chance to feel like Cinderella for proms and other school dances. More than 350 dresses were donated in two months during the first year.
Austin Hazen, youth coordinator and public relations coordinator at YWCA Enid, said the Project Cinderella closet opens at different times throughout the year based on the formal dances occurring at middle and high schools in the area. Everybody who shops there receives a free dress, a pair of shoes and accessories to keep or re-donate to the closet.
"As we all know, formal dresses can be expensive, and they're usually used only one time," Hazen said. "I know a few different people who have came in and shopped, and (Project Cinderella) has definitely helped them. They were able to ... find something that makes them feel just absolutely beautiful that day. It definitely helps with self-confidence and empowerment, and that is what we're here for."
The PC closet opened Monday and will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at YWCA Enid. Appointments can be made by calling (580) 234-7581.
Hazen said the Project Cinderella closet will be open 3-6 p.m. on Jan. 5 and Jan. 19, as well for junior high girls. The closet will open for Night to Shine Enid toward the end of January and for high schoolers after that.
Anybody wanting to donate dresses, shoes and/or accessories can drop off donations at YWCA Enid's loading dock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.