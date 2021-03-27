ENID, Okla. — Approximately 45 kids between the ages of 4 and 18 spend a couple hours a day at Zoe Life Bible Church every week during its after-school program.
“The program started in 2003, and the idea was to give parents an alternative to day care for their children,” said Sharmon Pitts, assistant site director for the program, as well as the wife of Cornelius Pitts, Zoe Life Bible Church’s senior minister. “We provide programs for children 4 to 12, and then young people 13 to 18 can serve as volunteers. We always need volunteers.”
The ministry, which is run by a team of three paid staff and three to four youth volunteers year round, includes a Kids’ Café component, sponsored by the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma (RFBO), which provides snacks and meals for the children.
The ministry sends vans around Enid to pick up children at different school sites for transportation to the church. The young people arrive at the café after school and during the summer to a full meal three days a week, Monday through Wednesday. The other two days they get a snack.
Feeding kids statewide
Austin Prickett, marketing manager at RFBO, said the Kids’ Café program began in the early ’90s and relies on funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“The funds are distributed by the Oklahoma State Department of Education after organizations show that they meet certain criteria,” Prickett said. “During the COVID pandemic, the USDA extended waivers to reduce requirements for the kids to be able to get food.”
RFBO prepares the meals and snacks in a production kitchen in Oklahoma City, and a fleet of vehicles delivers them all over the state every week. “Many of the meals can easily be frozen and reheated, so we can do a full week’s delivery to outlying areas,” Prickett said.
Ministries and organizations like Zoe can log onto an online platform that makes ordering simple. The portal is available to all entities that have applied to RFBO and fulfilled all the criteria, including background checks. The portal gives them meal and snack options that are based on the USDA’s healthy guidelines.
Learn through study, playAt Zoe Kids’ Café, after the children eat, there’s a theme-based lesson, mostly regarding social skills, moral behavior or values — the kinds of lessons you’d expect from a ministry to children, Pitts said. Praise and worship time is next, followed by outside activities, assuming the weather is cooperative.
“The kids can spend time on the playground equipment, and we just added two basketball goals for recreation, as well,” Pitts said. “We’re also looking to start our clubs back up.”
The clubs are interest-based, and they stopped during the pandemic for safety reasons. The activities range from cooking or crafts to collecting Pokemon cards, and the clubs are another way the children meet new friends and learn social skills. Pitts didn’t have a specific date for when they’d resume, but said it will be soon.
Summer hours are longer, but tuition — $80 a month — doesn’t change. The children are at the cafe from noon to 5:30 p.m., and the summer itinerary includes trips to splash pads, local parks and skating rinks. During the school months, the volunteers and staff also provide homework assistance and tutoring, and activities like art and crafts are part of every day.
