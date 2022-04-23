ENID, Okla. — Meri Spurlock is a woman all about family, and she happens to have two families.
One family is comprised of her two sons and her seven grandchildren, and the other is Enid YWCA, for which she has worked on both a full-time and part-time basis.
In 2021, she was honored by the organization and named YWCA Volunteer of the Year.
Needed the most
Originally from Tulsa, Spurlock went to college at Weatherford, where she got a degree in elementary education. She came to Enid with her husband, who started work for United Supermarket. They started a family, and she decided to be a stay-at-home mom, a contradiction when it comes to Spurlock. She spent many hours away from home with her family obligations and as a school volunteer.
“Many of the mothers worked outside of the home, so I decided to help where I could, and I was needed most in the schools,” Spurlock said.
Her family moved to North Enid, and her first experience with serving the community began in the Chisholm school system. She was a homeroom mother and helped the school with numerous projects. Once she even made a fabric longhorn banner.
“It was huge, about eight foot square,” she said while laughing. “Then there were the cookies, lots and lots of cookies.”
Helping families in crisis
In July 2001, divorced with her children almost grown, she took a full-time job at the YWCA. Spurlock worked helping families in crisis. One of her jobs was supervised visitation when it was court-ordered. She worked with the area judges and lawyers helping parents stay safely connected to their children.
Spurlock used her elementary education degree organizing playgroups and teaching small children, most of whom would come to the YWCA traumatized. During this time, she also worked with children at the halfway house for mothers who had completed addiction programs.
“It was so satisfying and heart-warming to see the progress the children made when they felt safe and were given some education and support,” Spurlock said.
YWCA is often busy on the weekends, so answering the phone and helping with supplies after normal hours was a part of her job. She stressed the importance of helping kids during a family crisis.
Back from retirement
In 2011 Spurlock went to work with PreventionWorkz, which focused on prevention of underage drinking. It was a government, grant-funded program aimed at trying to educate the public on not selling alcohol to minors and alcohol abuse.
“I really enjoyed the education and training part of this job,” Spurlock said.
She retired after seven years, partly because her mother, who lived in Tulsa, had cancer. She needed to be free to travel back and forth to help care for her.
In 2020 Spurlock’s mother died, and on Sept. 8 of that year, Spurlock decided to volunteer with her old family, the YWCA.
Executive Director Courtney Strzinek started at the same time Spurlock came back.
“We love Meri Spurlock, and she is vital to covering our front desk and reception area, freeing up our staff to work in other areas,” Strzinek said.
She said the YWCA may have been a bit slower during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year there has been a 70% increase in professional counseling services and nurse-provided sexual assault examines.
Living and working in Enid
Spurlock believes the YWCA provides the best help and resources for women and families. They give family support and care along with needed supplies.
The YWCA motto is, “If you or anyone you know is experiencing sexual abuse or domestic violence, call (580) 234-7644, 24 hours a day, everyday.”
“One of our programs is My Sister’s Closet that collects donations we provide for both women and men,” Spurlock said, adding that those who are interested in more information about the organization or an appointment for assistance should call the YWCA.
Spurlock enjoys volunteering at YWCA and loves her time with her seven grandkids, ranging in age from 2-14. She loves living in Enid and said she wouldn’t live anywhere else.