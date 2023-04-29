ENID, Okla. —Since 1996, the Youth Leadership Greater Enid program has provided teens in the area opportunities to learn more about the community and gain life skills through a three-day class each summer.

The program is designed to pack the curriculum from the Leadership Greater Enid program, which is a multi-week endeavor, into three or four days, as well as provide activities geared toward the youth. It is open to 10 high school students who have completed their freshman years.

Jay Sharp, Youth Leadership Greater Enid chair for the past three years, said he has been on the board of directors for Leadership Greater Enid for five years. The youth program is something he said he and the organization are passionate about, as it provides youth in Enid a chance to learn more about their community while also learning leadership and life skills.

Sharp said the program is expanding to four days this year, after being three days previously, and is set to take place June 13-16. The deadline for this year has passed, but more information about the program and upcoming opportunities can be found at

“It’s a packed four days. Everything we do with Leadership Greater Enid, we try to cram into this week, and then throw more on top of it that’s geared towards young people,” Sharp said.

The students stay in the dorms at Northern Oklahoma College Enid and are able to get a taste of college life. They also are taken around to various businesses in town and learn the history of Enid by visiting the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center and touring the Champlin Mansion. They also tour healthcare facilities and normally take part in an activity such as robotic surgery at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.

Sharp said students begin their days early in the morning and are busy throughout the day. During meals, the students are able to hear from various speakers in the community, such as financial advisers, human resources professionals who teach them interview skills, professionals who help with resumes and marketing personnel from Autry Technology Center who offer guidance on building their personal brands. Sharp said there also is a formal dinner during which the students learn etiquette and business culture, as well as public speaking skills.

“We have an ad hoc group of alumni of Leadership Greater Enid that help facilitate,” Sharp said. “We are with them 24/7. ... They have chaperones at night. Two to three of us tour them around the facilities. We plan the program, make sure they’re meeting up with the right people and getting in front of the right things.”

With a goal of providing a variety of avenues for students to learn about their community and help them gain confidence, Sharp said students have been able to use leadership components gained in the Youth Leadership Greater Enid program to further their careers or education.

“So they’ve gotten jobs they want. Some have called us back and said, ‘Hey, because this was on my resume, I used you as a reference.’ We’re excited to see that,” Sharp said. “We’ve also had students come back and say they got a full ride to college because of the skills they learned in this program.”

Sharp said the hope is that students learn more about their community and want to become community leaders once they graduate from high school or college.

He said the program is a chance for youth in the Enid community to grow their aspirations while also gaining experience that will benefit them down the line.

“We want to diversify their skill set, show them what’s here. Something last year the kids enjoyed was getting to explore the culinary program at Autry,” Sharp said. “So they got to make their own pizzas and pizza dough, things like that — just to explore what’s out there and get your hands dirty and experience it. We’re excited for this year. What we do is much like Leadership Greater Enid. We allow the kiddos to give us feedback at the end of the term, and that helps us shape the next program. We want it to evolve, we want it to grow.”