ENID, Okla. — They do it for the Enid community.

While the Denny Price Family YMCA in Enid has more than 70 employees at its disposal, volunteers are at the core of everything they do, from the board of directors at the helm to the those coaching the youth sports and teaching Silver Sneakers classes.

“We have several hundred volunteers,” said Greg Shamburg Enid YMCA’s CEO, citing in 2021 the YMCA had 320 volunteers on the roster.

Many of them tirelessly volunteer year after year, he said, because they enjoy making a difference.

Our Story 2023 ~ 130 years of Pioneer Pride: ALL COMMUNITY SERVICE STORIES Our Story 2023 ~ 130 years of Pioneer Pride is a special section that will publish in the Enid News & Eagle for eight Sundays in January, …

YMCAs nationwide aim to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

Per its mission statement: “Our Ys work tirelessly to nurture the potential of kids, improve the nation’s health and well-being, and give back and support our neighbors.”

For Chris Dally, it’s the potential he sees in his own son as to why he agreed to coach youth basketball eight years ago.

“The YMCA was the only way to introduce the kids ages 3 and 4 to the game,” he said, adding, “We’re a big sports family. This is a way to spend more time with my son and with his buddies, too. It’s a lot of fun.”

Dally, who works as an insurance agent at Messer-Bowers Insurance, started when his son was in 3- to 4-years-old age bracket, and now his son is in fifth grade.

Brandi Weimer, who took over as Enid YMCA’s sports director in January, said she is impressed by Dally’s commitment to teaching kids the fundamentals.

“The basketball team is very well coached,” Weimer said, touting Dally as one of six out of 378 nominations for Jr. NBA Coach of the Year award through the YMCA Thunder Basketball League.

Like Dally, Joni Sandwick chose to coach around the same time because she wanted as a stay-at-home mom to be close to her kids and watch them bond with friends beyond a school setting.

“I grew up playing Y sports.

This is where we’ve worked out. It has allowed me to coach my girls,” she said. “Sports I grew up playing, my girls now play those.”

Sandwick coaches youth softball, which is actually coach-pitch and machine-pitch baseball, according to Weimer.

Both Dally and Sandwick said that volunteering at the YMCA has been a rewarding endeavor and well worth the effort.

In addition to basketball and baseball, Denny Price Family YMCA offers flag football and indoor soccer for children in sixth grade and younger, since most schools don’t begin offering organized sports until middle school. The programs are available to members and non-members.

Weimer encouraged anyone interested in volunteering to coach youth sports — there’s a particular need for soccer coaches — to contact her at (580) 446-2377.

“It’s a great way to spend time with your kids from start to finish,” she said.