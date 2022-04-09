ENID, Okla. — Since the hiring of the Y’s first full-time chaplain, the Christian-based organizations has been working to integrate all aspects of its mission — from faith to fitness.
Denny Price Family YMCA of Enid, 415 W. Cherokee, still is committed to serving all people, as guided by the beliefs and principles set forth in the Bible, officials said, and the YMCA seeks to honor God by providing an outstanding facility and atmosphere and programs that foster a positive change in the spirit, mind and body.
Jerred Unruh, chaplain, has helped centralize the Y’s faith-related efforts since he started there in August 2021.
“We have been Christian-based. We have scripture all over the wall,” Unruh said. “We have an emphasis on that all the time. It’s our culture and our heritage. Having a chaplain on site has been a re-emphasis that our faith is not just a segmented part of what we are doing but it’s infused to everything we are about at the Y.”
Unruh’s role is to focus on the faith foundations at the YMCA, to pastor or care for staff and provide chapel services, specifically emphasizing the Christian faith and what the Bible says about the person and work of Jesus Christ, he said.
Greg Shamburg, CEO, said since the Enid Y never has employed a full-time chaplain, they decided to open it up and let Unruh develop ideas to integrate faith into every aspect of the organization.
“We are not baptizing everybody that walks in the building or anything like that, but we are trying to emphasize what we feel is the important part of living like Christ and treating people well,” Shamburg said. “If people walk through the door with their headphones and all they want to do is workout, they have every right to do that. Everyone is welcome. We are not discriminating against anyone.”
There hasn’t been any negative feedback since the addition of the chaplain role, Unruh said. Patrons usually ask what a chaplain is or what he is doing there. Many people have been grateful for his presence, as his role is more relationship-driven than task-oriented.
“On our treadmills and machines, everybody has TVs, so we put some Christian values and scriptures on those so that right before you get on the machine and turn on your favorite channel, there will be something on there focused on different lessons.” Unruh said.
Additionally, they have placed a resource area in their lobby to help members with whatever they might be struggling with — from military deployment to financial crisis.
“The Y has always had that emphasis, but we are just trying to go back and be more intentional and emphasize the C, even more. It’s easy to tell people to eat these foods or exercise, but at the Y (Christianity is) part of our mission, so we wanted to make sure it had equal value,” Unruh said.
Partners of the Y
The Enid YMCA has been around since the mid-1960s, starting out in the basement of City Hall before moving to its current location on Cherokee. The name changed around 20 years ago to honor the late member and benefactor Denny Price.
“It really all got started with the Denny Price Family Foundation,” Shamburg said. “His sons got together and built a foundation and wanted to put his name on the wall and building, since he was a big believer in things of the Y. Foundation money also goes back into a Christian emphasis committee, so we built the chapel here and also have a committee that does things in the community for various reasons.”
All YMCA facilities are owned by their board members, who are “heirs” or “partners” of the Y.
Board members roll off every three years. There currently are about 28 active board members who are the governing body and responsible for what happens there, Schaumburg said.
Improvements at the Y include a new outdoor playground being built for the after-school kids, the replacement of all cardio machines and the upcoming replacement of the machine and free weights. There is even a new 24-hour access on the weight-side of the facility for members.
The Y still continues its regular use of the chapel in addition to services that include childcare, a workout/game area for older kids, a reception area, cardio machines, an indoor track, a basketball court, a swimming pool, group exercise classes, an indoor playground, racquetball and a TRX room.
