ENID, Okla. — Military veterans and the ceremonies surrounding them are a big deal in Northwest Oklahoma.
Since the early 1940s, with the establishment of Enid Army Air Field, now known as Vance Air Force Base, the Enid community has long been supportive of the military.
As part of its patriotism, Enid is host to a myriad of memorials and military related events marking certain observances, including these national ones:
• Vietnam Veterans Day, March 29, recognizing and honoring veterans who served in the military during the Vietnam War.
• Armed Forces Day, third Saturday in May, recognizing active duty currently serving in the military.
• Memorial Day, last Monday in May, honoring veterans who died while serving in the military.
• Independence Day, July 4, marking the anniversary of U.S. independence from Britain and a day to celebrate the freedoms fought for by the U.S. military.
• Veterans Day, Nov. 11, marking anniversary of the signing of the armistice treaty that ended World War I and a day to recognize veterans still living for their service.
• Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Dec. 7, commemorating the attack by Japan on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, signaling the United States’ entrance into World War II, and a day to recognize and honor veterans who served in the military during World War II.
‘We remember’
Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, located at Enid Woodring Regional Airport, takes pride in spearheading the patriotic events every year, said Executive director Elaine Johns. The park regularly pays tribute to veterans with Memorial Day and a Veterans Day events on the grounds.
“We remember,” she said. “Freedom comes at a high cost. If we don’t recognize our veterans and active duty in the Armed Forces, what they do for our country, whether they’re cooks or colonels, what’s the point? Every armed f orces member takes an oath with their life. They are vitally important to our freedoms we enjoy, and our community should step up.”
Memorial Day
The Memorial Day event is vastly different from the Veterans Day event, Johns said, as Memorial Day is a solemn contemplation versus a more celebratory atmosphere surrounding Veterans Day.
Since 2000, Woodring Wall of Honor has recognized military from Oklahoma who have died while on duty, Johns said. More than 200 servicemen and women have been honored during the Memorial Day ceremonies, and more than 4,000 names of veterans are now etched into the wall of honor at the park.
These Memorial Day service is held annually at 10 a.m. on the official holiday and is followed by a free meal for veterans and their families in the city of Enid hangar at Enid Woodring Regional Airport.
In conjunction with the Memorial Day event since 2009 is the annual Red Dirt Run of Honor, a 5K/half marathon in honor of the Oklahoma fallen, held on the Saturday during the holiday weekend. Runners received engraved dog tags that honor all of Oklahoma’s fallen.
Typically, Gold Star families — whose loved one was killed in the line of duty — from around the state attend or participate in honor of their spouses, children, or siblings, since the run remembers those who have died and brings awareness to the sacrifices of Oklahoma families.
Veterans Day
The Veterans Day event has grown from a one-day event to include a full week of activities, Johns said, plus a 100-mile motorcycle ride called The Ride to Remember the first Saturday of November.
Among the activities during 2022 Yellow Ribbon Week were the opening ceremonies at Stride Bank; a tree planting and ribbon-tying; a free meal for veterans and spouses at First Baptist Church, co-sponsored by AM AMBUCS; a concert; closing ceremonies paired with the official city of Enid Veterans Day Ceremony and recognition of Legacy Award recipients; and the Veterans Day Parade downtown Enid, with additional family-friendly activities around the Square.
According to Johns, the week-long event costs around $17,000, so she seeks donors and event sponsors year-round to offset the cost.
Ride to Remember, sponsored by The Moose Riders of Lodge 1740, began in 2013 with the dedication of the Vietnam Memorial Wall, a scaled replica of the Washington, D.C., monument at Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park.
The annual race begins at 10 a.m. at the airport park and ends at the Elks Lodge. It has raised more than $50,000 to help with park operations, Johns said.
Motivating factor
Woodring Wall of Honor strives to recognize and remember Oklahomans who have served and sacrificed — that is why they offer these military centric events in addition to the exhibits and the monuments.
“That’s what motivates me to continue to do what I do,” Johns said about the ceremonies, services and galas, adding that seeing those World War II, Vietnam, and Korea veterans react upon being welcomed and honored makes it all worthwhile.
