ENID, Okla. — On June 1, 1902, 30 people met in the Garfield County Court Room for what would be the first service of Enid United Brethren Church.
One hundred and 20 years, four name changes — First United Brethren, Evangelical United Brethren, Central United Methodist and Willow View United Methodist — and a couple of new locations later that church is thriving at 3525 W. Purdue.
Willow View United Methodist Church is planning a 120th celebration on May 22, 2022, with a former Willow View pastor Mike Jared scheduled to preach, followed by an all-church luncheon.
“We thought the 120th would be a great time to celebrate because 120 is a unique number in the Bible,” said Rev. Mark McAdow, the church’s current senior pastor. “One hundred twenty was the number in the Upper Room when the holy spirit was given at Pentecost. So 120 has stuck in my heart as something that would be a blessing to celebrate as a church family.”
Growth and a ‘Godsend’
C.E. Geisel was appointed the first pastor of the church and would later became the conference superintendent.
The cornerstone was laid for the church at Maple and Boulevard streets on Sept. 21, 1902. According to the Willow View website, the church had grown from 30 to more than 150 at that time.
The first church building was sold in 1924 and a new one located at Maple and Jefferson. Membership would reach 872 by 1937.
After the Evangelical and United Brethren churches merged in 1946, the church was renamed the Evangelical United Brethren Church. On Feb. 23, 1951, the church was almost destroyed by a fire.
“That was a very sad event,” McAdow said.
However by October 1953 a new church building was dedicated. The former church was converted to an educational wing. It would become the largest and most successful EUB church in Oklahoma, according to the church’s website.
It was twice the size of the next-largest EUB church in the state and was often the site of the denomination’s annual conference.
That would change when EUB merged with the Methodist church in 1968. The church would be re-named the Central United Methodist Church.
“Their theologies were very similar,” McAdow said. “It was a smooth transition overall.”
The one problem was the newly re-named church was only a block away from the First United Methodist Church, which caused a steep decline in attendance. In 1982, plans were made to relocate to the current location at 3525 W. Purdue.
On Feb. 25, 1985, a little less than 100 parishioners proceeded in a caravan to the new church, which now had become Willow View United Methodist Church, complete with the stained glass windows from the old church.
“That move would be a Godsend,” McAdow said. “That (West side) was where all the growth was happening, particularly in terms of residential growth.”
For the first 18 years, the church met in the what is now the Family Life Center, using a portable stage and portable pews before the original plans for the sanctuary could come to fruition.
“The Family Life Center was built to be multi-purpose facility for worship dinners and other activities,” McAdow said. “It was a blessing that they were able to build the sanctuary space.”
Construction on the $1.5 million addition began in March 2002 and was completed by 2004, with 13,000 square feet that featured a 470-seat worship center, a baptistery, a sacristy, an art audio, visual and lighting control room, a nursery and children’s department area, a cry room, a choir room and six new restrooms.
“It’s pretty amazing isn’t it?” McAdow said about the church’s long life. “I would think it’s because the love they have for the Lord Jesus Christ and his kingdom to continue to find ways to be creative in our Enid community.”
A unique response
That creativity was tested in the last few years during the COVID pandemic.
Willow View, McAdow said, was the first Enid church to hold a drive-in worship service in its parking lot on March 22, 2020.
“It was an amazing venture for us then,” he said.
Meadow preached from a flatbed truck. Worshipers responded by honking their car horns and cheering.
“Even our neighbors were pleased that we were broadcasting outside,” McAdow said. “It worked out all right. We were able to participate in the service and still be protected in our cars.”
Five gallon buckets were put at the exits for members to place prayer cards or any offerings.
The drive-in services continued through June when the Methodist church gave Willow View the opportunity to go back inside.
“We were eager to get back inside where we could accommodate more people,” McAdow said.
Instead of just one service, the church was able to go back to its schedule of a traditional service at 9 a.m. and a contemporary one at 11.
“I think people were very thankful to have the opportunity to gather in the same place and continue to worship,” McAdow said. “It was so much nicer than just watching a computer screen or television. On the drive-in, at least you got to see each other in your cars and wave and smile, knowing you are sharing the same experience together, which was a unique one.”
There was some controversy with the return to service: Willow View was the lone Enid Methodist church that did not have a mask mandate. Some chose not to come immediately for what they felt were safety reasons.
“We met all the protocols that were handed down by the annual conference,” McAdow said.”We invited people to worship and wear a mask if they wished to.”
Legacy of the church
The contemporary service was added during pastor Lesly Broadbent’s tenure from 2004-2017.
“A lot of churches have multiple-style worships,” McAdow said. “The more options a church is willing to present, the greater the opportunity there is to participate.”
The 11 a.m. service has a church band with a beat. The 9 a.m. service crowd is generally older. The 11 a.m. has appealed more to younger people, McAdow said.
“You know it’s a blessing to provide two options for people,” he said.
McAdow said he may have some “slight differences” in his sermon during the two services, but it’s generally the same message.
“Something that doesn’t work in the first service, I might leave it out (the second),” said McAdow with a chuckle. “I guess I’m practicing the first service.”
McAdow has been known for his humor during a service.
“I would hope so,” he said when asked if that breaks up any tension. “I think Jesus was a fun guy to be around. He enjoyed life, too.”
McAdow and former pastor Broadbent were involved in an unusual trade five years ago. The Oklahoma Conference switched the two pastors assignments, with Broadbent going to Oklahoma City First Methodist where McAdow had served for 10 years and McAdow going to Willow where Broadbent had served for 13 years.
“It was unique to swap places,” McAdow said. “That’s not necessarily the wisest decision to be made. I felt some pressure coming here. I knew it was a church that was growing.”
Broadbent was the longest-serving pastor in Willow View history. Dr. R.G. Trent served from 1947-1959 and previously had served from 1937-40. Jim Williams had served from 1976-1987.
“The Methodist system was that of John Wesley,” McAdow said. “He didn’t want any church to become focused on a man. Our focus is to be on Jesus Christ. ... The church used to move pastors every two to three years, but now it’s more like four or five. It helps the pastor, and it helps the church that there is not so much transition that way.”
McAdow said he had to make some adjustments to a more rural setting. The downtown Oklahoma City church’s flock was spread out around the metro area.
Willow View, though, is not just a neighborhood church, as attendees come from Pond Creek, Aline, Covington and Lahoma.
The church, which sponsors Scouting, is youth-oriented, with full-time youth minister Quentin Wray and children’s ministry coordinator Ashley Kiper leading the teaching. There are five adult Sunday school classes and a choir, and traditionally members gather for an all-church Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.
Willow View also has long been active in the Shepherd’s Cupboard food bank, with many volunteer coming from the church, which has been one of the main financial supporters over the years.
“I guess the legacy of Willow View has been its faithfulness over time to Lord Jesus and his work,” McAdow said. “Willow View is a friendly, welcoming church. One of the friendliest that I have ever been a part of.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.