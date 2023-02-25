WAYNOKA, Okla. — July 1929 is remembered by Waynoka residents as when Transcontinental Air Transport service, partially owned by Charles Lindbergh, came to town.
According to the Waynoka Historical Society, the Woods County community was the western terminal of the eastern division of TAT, the first transatlantic airline in the United States.
Known as Lindy Line, because of Lindbergh’s involvement, TAT promoted coast-to-coast travel in 48 hours. In 1929, airplanes did not have the capacity to fly after dark, and the airline used the Pennsylvania and Santa Fe railroads to help accomplish its coast-to-coast promise.
Amelia Earhart, another flight pioneer, reportedly was an officer in TAT, said Sandie Olson, president of the Waynoka Historical Society in 2007.
Earhart was a passenger on the inaugural 48-hour trip. She was accompanied by Dorothy Binney Putnam, heir to the Crayola fortune and wife of publisher G.P. Putnam, Olson said.
Passengers would fly by day and ride the train at night.
They left Penn Station in the evening and traveled overnight to Columbus, Ohio, where they boarded a TAT aircraft and flew with stops in Indianapolis; St. Louis, Mo.; and Kansas City and Wichita, Kan., before arriving in Waynoka, landing in time for dinner at one of the nation’s famed Harvey House restaurants, Olson said.
There were two planes daily, one going east and another west. The planes were serviced and prepared for the flight the next day in Waynoka, she said.
Westbound passengers had dinner and boarded a Pullman car to Clovis, N.M., for breakfast at a Harvey House there before flying to California with stops at Kingman and Winslow, Ariz., Albuquerque, N.M.; and Los Angeles. It was later extended to include San Francisco, Olson said..
TAT remained in Waynoka just more than a year. The company went through a series of mergers and eventually became Trans World Airlines (TWA). The Waynoka hangar at 30,000 square feet was the third largest in the United States, Olson said.
Aviation changed and aircraft could fly at night, plus the U.S. Postal Service realized airlines could be profitable if they had mail contracts. When those contracts began to be awarded, airlines left smaller communities and moved to larger areas, such as Oklahoma City, Olson said.
TAT left Waynoka in 1930, and in 1939 the hangar was sold to Little Rock, Ark. It was dismantled and moved as a Works Progress Administration project.
During the year the airline was in operation, the first Rand McNally aerial mapping of the area was done, Olson said, and many famous people, including movie stars, visited Waynoka and dined at Harvey House.
LEARN MORE: The Waynoka Air Rail Museum website lists hours of operation as 1-4 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment. Contact Charlene Bixler, (580) 614-1896, for information. The museum is at 1383 Cleveland St., in Waynoka.
