WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Patrons driving past and walking through Waukomis’ school campuses are starting to see their $7.4 million worth of improvements before their eyes.
The fruits of the bond issue passed on Feb. 9, 2021, are evident at the elementary, middle and high school levels:
• The parking lot has been repaved.
• The band room has been re-carpeted and re-painted and is full of $60,000 worth of new instruments purchased, as well as new chairs and stands.
• There are new chair-back bleachers in the gym, and the floor has been renovated and repainted.
• There will be new bleachers for the softball and baseball fields.
• Doors have been replaced at the schools, and the district’s intercom system has been replaced.
• A new elementary school and cafeteria is under construction that could be ready to move in by fall break in October.
“Everything but the grade school is pretty much finished up,” said Waukomis Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Husted. “Everybody can see what the investment was for the kids … that’s the big thing: It’s all for the kids. The community has given us a huge vision for the school … what we want to do for the future is huge … we got a great little school, a great little community and some great teachers that work their tails off, and we have great kids.”
New place to learn
The new elementary school will boast 18 classrooms, three more than the current building.
Construction is “going pretty fast,” Husted said, but it has not been without its complications.
Every bid the district has submitted for the project has returned over budget, and some cosmetic “bells and whistles” will have to be added later on “our dime,” he said.
However, the district hopes to move into the building by fall break during the next school year, based on the current timetable, and the cafeteria will open at the same time. A ribbon-cutting and a open house are planned.
“We sure want to make sure the transition is smooth,” Husted said. “We don’t want to get it done in just a weekend, so we won’t be rushing anything.”
The current elementary school was built in 1960, and “there were some things that were starting to break down,” Husted said.
Current plans are to tear down the building, except for the business office where Husted’s office is located.
“It has served its purpose,” Husted said. “We’re going to get it cleaned up and torn down and out of here.”
New place to lunch
Elementary principal Allen Hicks said the project has “rejuvenated the community.”
“You see the enthusiasm of the teachers and the kids,” he said. “It just shows the support the community has given us.”
The cafeteria will serve not only the elementary school but the middle school and the high school, as well. The facility can hold up to 160 students, as compared to the current facility’s maximum of 78.
Husted said a new kitchen was “a no-brainer.’
“We have needed this for a long time,” he said. “We will be able to hold more banquets and stuff. Our high school and middle school kids will have to walk over, but they are used to walking anyway.”
New place to play
The renovated floor for the new gym was put in before the basketball season, and the bleachers were finished a few days after the last home game. Players can now sit on chairs instead of bleachers, with the fans seated behind them. The pads between the baskets were replaced as well
“Unfortunately, it was one of those back orders that was out of our hands, and we couldn’t control,” Husted said. “I can’t even remember what the old stuff looked like. The resurfaced floor looks really good. We’re proud of the gym.”
Husted, Hicks, Matt Cue, the girls basketball coach and middle school/high school principal, and a number of patrons were able to tear out the old bleachers in two or three days, Husted said. Without the community help, it might have taken two or three weeks, he said.
The chairback seating will mean a little less capacity but a lot more comfort, Husted said.
“We have to keep up with surrounding schools on facilities and stuff,” Hicks said. “Now that we have some money invested in our gym, it looks a lot better.”
“It has helped with school pride,” Cue said. “We finally got a student section showing up consistently and making a lot of noise. The community has taken pride in it. It’s good for the whole program.”
Hicks said the school is looking at a new scorers table and checking out prices on new lockers.
“We have stuff set up that will be here for a long time,” Husted said. “We have a lot of kids who go through there and appreciate it and will take care of it.”
The gym serves all three schools. Cue said it is booked almost every night during the basketball season, with YMCA teams using it for practice as well. He has been there as late as 9:30 p.m. to oversee kids shooting.
Husted points out the gym is used for other activities, such as graduation, also.
Finishing touches
The band room was completed at the first of school and was long overdue.
“We feel we have one of the best small band programs in the state, and they definitely deserve to have that kind of facility and instruments,” Husted said.
Before new equipment was purchased, some instruments were held together by duct tape, Husted said, adding that band director Sean Newman “just made it work.”
“It always sounded great, but it was long overdue. A lot of those kids won’t be using the gym,” Husted said. “They needed their facilities upgraded, and it brought a little sense of pride in the band program. I would put our band up against any 3A or 4A school.”
The new baseball and softball bleachers should be finished sometime during the spring season, Husted said. School officials have sent the necessary information to the fire marshal’s office for inspection and hope that process goes quickly.
“They are going to be pretty nice stands,” Husted said. “It will be pretty basic once we get all the concrete poured and get the bleacher hankered down.”
There are plans — outside of the bond issue — for the stands to be covered. And new dugouts, fencing and a backstop also are in the works.
“The cover might be a summertime project,” Husted said. “It was a hectic summer last year, and it will be another hectic summer.”
The resurfacing of the parking lot was finished last summer and has helped re-shape the school’s image.
“That’s the first thing people see at the school,” Husted said. “There were some really bad spots in the old parking lot that needed to be done for a long time. It’s been a good thing for us.”
New doors placed were necessary for security, Husted said
“It’s going to take time to get everything where we want it,” he said. “We want to put a little pride into it so the kids will have pride in it.”
On the road, again
A fleet of new buses has been purchased to replace old buses, some of which had as many as 200,000 miles.
“The kids now have AC and heat,” Cue said. “In August, when it’s 107 degrees, the kids won’t be sweating all the way to school and home.”
A federally-funded after school program was set to begin Feb. 23 for students in grades 3-12.
For middle school and high school students, it will be more of a tutoring and remedial-type of program. For elementary students it will be an “intensive intervention” through subjects such as mathematics.
“We’re trying to help those kids who may be struggling to catch up,” Husted said. “We hope to carry that through the summer and to the next year-type-of-thing.”
A drama teacher was hired this year, and the school’s thespians participated in one-act plays and are gearing up for a spring play.
“That is something we haven’t had here in a long time,” Husted said. “We’re excited about that. It’s something new that gets the kids out of their comfort zone.”
There is talk of developing an esports program to find an outlet for kids through video games. It can touch a portion of the student body that might not be interested in athletics but enjoy competing.
Cue said the district is working on improvements such as new carpeting, upgrading furniture and new desks at the middle and high schools .
Busted said the school system benefits from having a stable administration from superintendent to elementary principal. Hicks is in his third year, and Cue is in his 13th.
“We work well together,” Husted said. “We’re excited for the future.”
