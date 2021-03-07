WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Waukomis Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Husted called the $7.4 million bond issue that passed Feb. 9 the school’s largest bond issue, and, he believes, the largest to ever pass in the town.
The funds will cover several minor projects and two major ones, the largest being a new elementary school.
“It’s an exciting time for our district,” Husted said. “We don’t have the resources of some of the surrounding areas, so it’s nice to see the community invest in our schools. I feel fortunate that people liked the vision we mapped out for our schools going forward.”
The current school was built in 1960, and the wear and tear is obvious now, he said, adding he hopes the district would be able to break ground on the new school in July or August.
“I’ve never had a project this big, but based on my experience with other projects, I figure 12 to 15 months to complete once we break ground,” Husted said.
The new school will be outfitted with larger classrooms, but the other major project — a larger cafeteria attached to the new building — will be the real stress reliever. Husted said it will allow the school to accommodate more students at lunch and take the strain off scheduling, since more students in the cafeteria means less time to serve food and get back to class. The current facility holds 78 students, and the new one will more than double that number to 160.
“We’ll have a small stage in there, too,” Husted said, “so we’ll be able to host banquets and community events.”
As part of his attempt to be conscientious with the funds, Husted said the district will try to utilize materials and technology in the current classroom, but expect some upgrades, too.
“You don’t want to put new tires on a broken down car,” he said. “We want the kids to be proud of their new school, and the community as well.”
The bond also will provide new bleachers for the gym and softball fields, pay for a new gym floor and fund new parking lots. Husted said he’s also excited about the new instruments for the band.
“We have a great band program, and those kids have been playing worn-out instruments for a while,” he said. “We’re making a good investment in them with this bond.”
Space always is an issue at small schools like Waukomis, and a year of COVID-19 has exacerbated those challenges.
“We have been fortunate in that we only had one all-school shutdown,” Husted said, “but we’ve had to close a couple classrooms here and there. We just don’t have the space to socially distance, so one or two sick kids can create problems in a small classroom.”
Husted said he’s been impressed with the students and teachers over the past year.
“Our teachers are amazing. This has been hard on them, too, but they just take what’s been thrown at them and keep teaching,” he said. “They just deal with it. I’ve been so impressed. The students have gone from in-person to distance to in-person, and all the normal ups and downs of education have been made more difficult, but they’ve persevered.”
