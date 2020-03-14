ENID, Okla. — It’s all right with Visit Enid’s Marcy Jarrett, director, and Rob Houston, communications coordinator, if a local resident doesn’t know them or what they do. In fact, it’s all in a day’s work for the two.
Jarrett and Houston see their jobs as getting the word out about Enid, but their focus mainly is outside of the city limits in order to bring in visitors to spend time and money. Locally, what they do often is behind the scenes.
“We’re the stage crew, not the actors who are getting the glory,” said Houston. “We’re there to make them (Enid and all its players) look good.”
Reasons to come back
Visit Enid has been funded during its 10-year history by the city through money generated by hotel and motel taxes. Managed by Spectra Corp., Jarrett sees her and Houston’s jobs as helping promote the city to be able to fill those hotel rooms.
“We just want people to know that we are on the cutting edge and doing everything we can to get Enid’s name out there in the right way to the right people that will come here to move that needle,’’ Jarrett said, adding they not only want them to come but to stay. “We need more people to move here.’’
Jarrett’s reasoning is the more people who live here the more people who will come to visit.
“The No. 1 reason people travel is to visit friends and relatives,” she said. “Our job is to get them to come back over and over again. The whole idea is to say leaving Enid is harder than getting here ... once they come here they are having so much fun, they don’t want to leave. We want to give them reasons to come back.”
Visit Enid has worked with local families and high schools to host reunions in Enid and the area, and they distribute a visitors guide to local hotels, restaurants and through Stride Event Center and Convention Hall in addition to areas within a two- to four-hour driving distance — Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Wichita, Kan.
“We encourage the residents to pick up an Enid travel guide,’’ Jarrett said. “Enid is changing all the time. You might think you know Enid really well, and maybe you do, but there’s some little surprises there and some new activities. The No. 1 reason to get this word out ...”
And that is important on a local level, as well, to make sure those living here know what is available so they will tell family and friends to come to Enid and when it is a good time to do so.
“If anyone in Enid gets a call to host a family reunion in Enid, please don’t stay no. Say yes and give us a call. We will be right by your side helping you all the way. It’s not that hard. We will help you with it.”
The guides also are distributed at David Allen Memorial Ballpark during tournaments such as the Division II Junior College World Series and various Connie Mack Tournaments. In addition, Houston updates a quarterly event calendar on a monthly basis.
Visit Enid has worked closely with host team families during the junior college World Series.
“That’s a fun week for us,” Jarrett said. “We get a lot of families coming in here wanting T-shirts or wanting to know what else is going on.”
Enid T-shirts are one of the items available at the Visit Enid Store, a lot of inventory from which is popular as promotional items for silent auctions and speaker gifts. All the money from store sales goes back into marketing and purchasing.
Getting the word out
While the headquarters of Visit Enid, on the southwest corner of Independence and Garriott, is a popular place during events such as the sports tournaments and just among visitors as a whole, Jarrett said those coming to Enid are looking for information long before they reach the city limits.
That makes the digital presence of https://www.visitenid.org/ an important tool in the inventory. There is a link to the website on both the NJCAA and Connie Mack websites and it can be a first step in planning a visit to the Enid area.
That makes it popular among the visitenid.org advertisers, who still frequent the print publications but are more interested in the cost efficiency and reach of digital advertising.
Houston said keeping that site fresh is vital in their line of work, and that is why it has become a focus for 2020.
“It’s very typical to refresh your website every three years,’’ Houston said. “We haven’t refreshed ours in seven years. It’s time.’’
Houston hopes to have the new website available by July 1.
“We’re going to be working a lot more to try to incorporate more user generated contacts,’’ Houston added. “We’re trying to recapture images that others are putting on their social media. We’re working with a group that will help us require the permissions to do that so it will give us a little more authenticity. People prefer pictures and images that their friends take as oppose to stock photography, because it’s lot more heart-felt.’’
Jarrett said the group will add blogs that represent different demographics and trying to get feedback from people who have been here.
“You have to keep up with the times,” she said.
Jarrett points out digital ads are more trackable than print and can be tailored more to a specific demographic. They are working with a company to be more focused on specific demographics pointing out “we can’t be all things to all people.”
An online presence
Enid Television Network becoming the communications department for the city has been a boon for Visit Enid’s strategy. Houston completes a weekly 3.5-minute video about four more reasons to visit Enid with the help of ETN.
“They are working a lot with us to promote the things that we’re working for,’’ Houston said.
That has allowed Visit Enid to start a presence on YouTube — something not possible in the past because of high production costs and labor-intensive work.
“We’re able to get those services free of charge,” Houston said. “It’s a really great benefit to have those guys and their expertise and their knowledge of video production. It helps us look good.”
“We can get the word out more about Enid because dollars now can be used for advertising purchases,’’ Jarrett said. “Through all of this we can gain more footage of Enid events and attractions that everyone (i.e. Main Street Enid, Chamber of Commerce, et cetera) can use.’’
The organization’s research has shown people will watch a video longer and be more engaged with it versus a static photo, Jarrett said.
“We know this is going to be the best way to stretch the dollar,’’ Jarrett said. “We have to be the stewards to give Enid their best return of their funding.’’
Facebook also is a “big part’’ of the Visit Enid mix, Jarrett said.
Houston said he is working to get more on Instagram, a social media platform featuring photos, to take advantage of its visuals. He will be receiving more training to “give us a better presence there.”
Jarrett said studies have shown a potential visitor needs to take eight to 10 touches on a digital device to gain information before deciding on a possible destination.
“We have to be in the right places to get their attention for them to take action,” she said. “Whatever it takes to get their interest we’ll do. It takes multiple times. It can’t be a one-and-done.”
Food, sports, entertain
Visit Enid’s travel guide notes which restaurants are local and which are national chains. Houston said the “locally unique authentic is what visitors want.” It’s why they keep close track of new restaurant openings for visitors to know.
The organization has targeted Oklahoma City and Tulsa residents as high priority customers. Houston said Enid can be the ideal site for a “staycation” within an hour or two driving distance.
“They are looking for places to go to, too,’’ he said. “Every community is competing against each other’s community, and you have to stay on top of it.’’
Visit Enid works closely with smaller organizations to draw visitors who came to a state park to “come back here and do a lot of shopping and eat and maybe spend the night.”
Houston, as sports coordinator, has worked closely with various organizations to bring tournaments to Enid.
“Youth sports tourism is huge,’’ he said.
He expects the new soccer complex being planned south of Walmart to draw tournaments in the future. He said that was one reason Enid was able to land the NJCAA Division II soccer tournament, which will be held at Selby Stadium until the new complex is completed.
With two courses locally, disc golf also is ideal for future tournaments.
David Allen Memorial Ballpark has been a magnet for baseball, while Kellet Park is the site of numerous softball activities.
The 580 biking trail is another site with potential. Enid has hosted the tennis portion of the Enid State Games the last two years. Enid’s Meadowlake Park has the largest number of horseshoe pitching pits in the state.
“Rob has all those contacts with his sports groups and what it would take to bring you here. A lot of it is related to facilities. You have to make sure have quality facilities. We’re excited about the upgrade for the skateboard park (in the planning stages). There are enough enthusiasts that travel all over the state. If you have a nice enough park, you can do a tournament. If you built it, and do it right and memorable, they will come.’’
Visit Enid has particularly targeted sports because it brings in weekend visitors. Studies have shown business activity fills hotels Monday through Thursday, but rooms need to be filled Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Youth sports, younger than 16, bring in a larger crowd because participants need to be driven.
The lighter side
Jarrett said their work helps Enid to become a designed destination in that “you don’t get lost in all the activities ... That is the focus: We acknowledge that they are here and thank them for being here. They liked being wanted.”
Jarrett and Houston are working to avoid the so-called shoulder times when events aren’t as plentiful. The summer months and October are strong. They have tried moving some events to spread out the tourism.
One example is December, which has been strengthened with the addition of Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center’s Christmas in the Park and local concerts scheduled around the traditional Enid Lights Up the Plains.
“The whole key is getting them to stay longer,’’ Jarrett said. “The more you stay here, the more money you spend. You can’t just go to city hall and pay a sales tax. We want more people here making purchases. We want them to come from out of town. If they come back, that’s fine.”
Visit Enid’s impact can be seen in these average sales tax revenue numbers: hotels, $4,901 nightly and $1.79 million per year; meals, $2,743 nightly and $1 million per year; miscellaneous, $1,820 nightly and $664,000 per year. Overall numbers are $9,464 nightly and $3.45 million per year.
“People come here all the time,” Jarrett said. “They don’t wear name tags, but they are in line with you at Braum’s, Freddy’s and Da Vinci’s, they are leaving money. We need to make an impression on them. We want that time to be good. If they don’t come to Enid, another community will take our place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.