KREMLIN — Kaylene Toelle has been the band director at Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools for 25 years, but a recent post on Facebook has made her and her students famous online. The picture she posted on a band directors’ group shows her high school students not dressed in their band uniforms but in clothing and uniforms from their other extracurricular activities and clubs.

“It blew up,” Toelle said. “Last time I checked, it had something like 20,000 likes and shares.”

The numbers are impressive for any social media post, but for a Facebook page based on academics or extracurricular interests, they’re complete outliers. That so many have responded to the photo clearly indicates Toelle’s idea has struck a positive chord with band directors, parents and students.

“I had seen a similar picture on an orchestra teacher group from about 2004,” Toelle said. “I thought it was a good idea, and when I ran it by the kids they were very excited. I was going to use it to help recruit other students. I had no idea this would happen.”

‘Positive message’

Recruiting has not been a problem for Toelle. Principal Kurt Neal said 45 of Kremlin Hillsdale’s 88 high school students participate in band — a staggering percentage considering band participation at similar and much-larger schools.

“I think the picture sends a very positive message on a couple levels,” Neal said. “It’s good that our kids don’t have to make a choice here. They can be in band and other activities. Our administration does a great job with the scheduling so everyone can choose band plus something else.”

One of the students in the photo is Taylor Ellis, a drum major who chose to dress in the attire she wore to show livestock in FFA. She showed pigs until her other activities forced her to let that part of her extracurricular work go.

“I think I’m involved in everything you can be at Kremlin-Hillsdale,” Ellis said. “I came to band through trumpet, but I also love FFA because it’s taught me so much through leadership opportunities.”

Toelle is quick to give credit to the administration. “We couldn’t do this if it weren’t for the scheduling,” she said. “It’s all in the scheduling.”

Another band student, clarinet player Josephine Larsen, also takes graphic design classes at Autry Tech. She spent about six hours editing the photo, ensuring, among other things, that all the students had shoes on and that the background didn’t distract from the picture. Larsen is also the statewide president for SkillsUSA, a career and tech student organization. She wore official Skills USA attire for the picture.

Special recognition

Neal pointed out some of the kids even chose uniforms and clothing from non-school activities. “We have a small but diverse group of students, so we had a Boy Scout uniform, the tuba player wore his 4H attire, in addition to the VoTech students who also wore related clothing.”

Hope Ellis, cousin to Taylor, said she, too, is a drum major. The flutist has been in band since fifth grade, the earliest it’s allowed, and FFA since eighth grade, the earliest it’s allowed.

“I loved the idea,” she said. “It was cool to see everyone in different uniforms ... dressed in the things that interested them outside band.”

As a result of the viral popularity, Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association reached out to Neal and Toelle.

The students will receive a special recognition during halftime of one of the state basketball tournament games in March. According to Neal, they’ll be wearing the clothing from the picture.