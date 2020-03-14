2020 VISION: Regional heritage center tells ‘story of our shared identity’

ENID, Okla. — When Jacob Krumwiede first visited the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, he was impressed by what he saw. Now, since becoming executive director in August, Krumwiede said his goal to get the community more involved with the museum.

“I think that the museum in a community needs to be the cultural center,” Krumwiede said. “In a lot of ways, the museum tells the collective story of a community, and it is important for the museum to be a place for people to gather and have shared experiences.”

Toward this end, Krumwiede said he is looking at different events and exhibits for showcase at the center.

“I want to create a museum that has a little bit better of an experience for returned visitors,” he said. “So we’re going to continue to have new exhibits that we host several times a year.”

For example, a Living History program will be featured the first Saturday of the month at the museum’s Humphrey Heritage Village in an effort to attract new and returning patrons.

“Essentially when you walk into the village, it’s like you’re stepping back in time,” he said. “A cast of re-enactors will be out in the village performing tasks that they would have a hundred years ago.”

People who tour the village also can see buildings that date back to the days before Oklahoma was a state. Krumwiede said the village is a great visual of how people lived when the land was first settled and how life in Oklahoma evolved.

“It’s really a story of survival more than anything else,” he said. “1893 was kind of a really hard time in the United States history. It was in the midst of one of the biggest depressions the country had ever seen up to that point.”

One of the exhibits Krumwiede finds to be most impressive, he said, is the Land Office in Humphrey Heritage Village.

“Of all the land runs, in all of Oklahoma history, this land office that we have is the only known surviving land office,” he said. “It’s literally a unique piece of Oklahoma history that we have right here.”

In addition to being a museum, Krumwiede said the Regional Heritage Center also serves as a research facility for Oklahoma history. Krumwiede said it is important to keep the museum as a hub for information, because it helps remind us all what we share in our history.

“There’s a lot of value that I think museums bring to society and to communities,” he said. “Museums tell our story of our shared identity.”

For information on the museum and to keep track of upcoming events, go to https://csrhc.org or like its Facebook page.