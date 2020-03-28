VISION 2020: Priest with ties to Enid serves Catholic Church’s Northeast area

ENID, Okla. — Father Carson Krittenbrink’s first appointment to a church was at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Enid. The Kingfisher native served one year in Enid, from 2014 to 2015. After Archbishop Paul Coakley reorganized the diocesan structure in October 2019, Krittenbrink assumed the role of Dean of the Northeast Deanery.

“A deanery is a geographical region that makes some administrative and pastoral tasks easier to manage,” Krittenbrink explained. “I’m not sure what the selection process is, but the archbishop asked me to serve in this role when we were talking one day. I asked him, ‘What’s a deanery?’”

The language is drawn from Canon Law, the body of decisions and legal rulings that govern ecclesial matters in the Catholic Church. The older structure, prior to 2019, had nine vicars serving at the archbishop’s request. A vicar is a representative of the archbishop who can fulfill priestly duties in vacant parishes, among other tasks. The consolidation into six deaneries provided for more priests in a given geographical area and also designated representatives (deans) for the archdiocese.

“There were several candidates, and after a fight to the death, six of us emerged,” Krittenbrink said.

The humor is part of Krittenbrink’s approach to life and ministry it seems. When asked about his previous ties to Enid before his appointment, he offered, “I took French horn lessons there as a kid. Really. That was it before pastoring.”

After graduating Kingfisher High School, he attended the University of Oklahoma. He says he felt a calling to the priesthood two years into his program at OU, so he transferred to Immaculate Conception College in Missouri, where he graduated in 2006. He didn’t complete seminary at St. Charles Borromeo in Philadelphia.

“I left before completion because I wasn’t sure about joining the priesthood,” he explains. “I worked and hung out in Oklahoma City for two years, and that helped me decide to pursue the calling, so I went to St. John Vianney in Denver — the same place Fr. Alex Kroll, your recently ordained priest from Enid, attended.”

Krittenbrink grew up at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Kingfisher, so he’s familiar with life in rural and agricultural parishes around the state. Even now, he serves as the minister of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ponca City, so deans aren’t exempt from the duties of a parish priest.

“In addition to the normal parish duties, deans serve on the priests council, check sacramental records (first communion, confirmation, holy orders, etc.) at churches in the deanery and meet with priests to build fraternity and be a resource for them in their parish duties,” Krittenbrink said. “It’s a combination of pastoral and administrative tasks.”

The priests council assists the archbishop as a cabinet of sorts to make policies and discuss ways to better minister to different demographics within the state and define priestly duties, among other things. Krittenbrink said the decision to suspend the Mass statewide during the COVID-19 crisis came from a meeting of the priests council.

The other task of the dean is to disseminate information from the archdiocese and priests council meetings to the priests in his deanery. Krittenbrink is responsible for 23 churches in his deanery: 10 parishes and 13 missions.