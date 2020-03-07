2020 VISION: OBA's program among the top in the state

ENID, Okla. — Despite Oklahoma Bible Academy's size, the school's art program ranks among the top in the state, and it continues to get better with support from parents and patrons and a talented pool of students.

Lacye Russell teaches OBA's 7th- through 12th-graders throughout the school year and spends a semester of the year with 6th grade art students.

"I make sure we do a little bit of everything," she said of her classes. "We start with the basic of understanding the elements of design, from there we'll go into drawing and learn various drawing techniques. I really try to not have students use black so learning how to use complementary colors to darken or make their own black. It just looks better. Then, we'll go on to different painting techniques."

Russell has given those skills to her students, who in turn have made a splash across the state in competitions and exhibits.

Oklahoma Student Art Exhibition is a juried art show open to all Oklahoma students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Participating schools submit students' artwork and jurors examine each piece entered in the competition. Hundreds of pieces are juror-selected in May and exhibited in the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center during the State Fair in September.

Last year, OBA took sixth place out of the hundreds of schools from across the state that participated. As a teacher, Russell was ranked in the top 10.

Lifelong passion

"I started taking private art lessons when I was in fourth grade, and I had an art teacher. Her name was Stephanie Busbea. She was this young, hip, art teacher. I thought she was the absolute coolest person I had ever met, and I knew from that moment I wanted to be just like her," Russell said. "God kept putting these really great art teachers in my life. I met an art teacher, and I wanted to be just like them. I was just lucky that what I said I wanted to do as a fourth-grader is what I am doing as an adult.

"Growing up, I started taking private lessons, and I really became strong in paint, and so when I went to college at Louisiana Tech I studied mostly painting and drawing. When I got to graduate school at Memphis College of Art, I was studying painting and print-making, as well."

When she began teaching, Russell taught college students as the main drawing instructor for Oklahoma Christian University.

In 2016, her husband's job relocated, and they moved to Enid. Russell got a job teaching younger students at OBA.

Russell said she has the opportunity to teach these students as she wished she could have taught some of her college students.

"There were so many young art students in college that didn't know the basics," she said. Russell said she's preparing her OBA students for the next level, if they choose to pursue art any further academically.

Community art

"Not only am I teaching art but I’m in this community that doesn't have a strong art background," she said. "There’s no large art center. That’s where I spent tons of afternoons after school. Not only am I teaching the student I’m teaching the opponents as well. Art is important for the community."

She said she tries to maintain a strong social media presence for the classroom. She posts not just about art, and the opportunities for it, but its importance for the community at large.

"The parents at home can see this is going on in Enid, or this is going on in Oklahoma City," she said. "Here’s a study of why arts are so important."

Lasting impact

Russell said art is important for many reasons, including the impact it can have upon her students.

"Probably the biggest compliment, and I got it a couple weeks ago, was from one of the high school art students who’s never had art before," she said. "He told me, 'Art is one of the few classes I can walk into and feel relaxed.'"

When students walk into the classroom, they put on music, taking turns selecting what they listen to that day. Desktops and countertops are speckled with paint. Two pictures of Bob Ross adorn the walls. One of the walls entering the classroom is painted similarly to the "Bright Future" mural at Klemme Gallery & Event Space.

"It is a form a therapy. I want students to come into the room, I don’t care how much natural talent they have, I want them to enjoy themselves," she said. "I want them to feel loved the moment they walk through the door. They can be themselves the moment they walk through the door."

Russell admits she knows most of her students won't continue on into their lives as artists, but she said what she teaches will have a lasting impact.

"I know most of my students aren't going to study art when they leave OBA. I know that," she said. "They’re going to view how they touch up paint in a house. They’re going to treat those things a little bit different. In my class, all the paint brushes are cleaned and everything is put up in its spot."

Parental support

Russell said because of her background, she enjoys teaching the students how to draw.

"My sixth-graders, who are in their very first big art class, they always think they can't do it," she said. "Once they get into the project, they realize they can do it. I think any drawing assignment is going to be one of my favorites."

"It has just amazed me that even though I haven't been in Enid, or at OBA, long at how much our art department has grown," she said.

Russell said there were students who didn't want to take art and was baffled by that. After a few short years, all her classes are full.

"We have no empty chairs. My classes are full," she said. "A lot of it has to do with these amazing parents that I have. Last year, I had paint brushes set on my desk because someone went to Ross and thought Mrs. Russell might need paint brushes."

She said she's had students' parents purchase art supplies from garage sales. Grandparents have made pedestals for sculptures. She said through donations her students have some of the "best of the best" for art supplies.

"I know this is a blessing," she said. "I don’t take any of that for granted, for my parent and grandparents."

'Making me crazy proud'

"My students are going up against these 6-A schools, with three or four art teachers, and my students are winning awards," Russell said. "We don't have as much, but they are just making me crazy proud."

She said last year, one of her students was accepted to Quartz Mountain, a residential school providing professional training to artistically talented Oklahoma high school students in the visual, literary and performing arts in Greer County.

She said this year, she has three students who could qualify for the program.

"I’m confident any of those three could get accepted. Now, we're getting to a point, we're getting multiple people auditioning for it," she said. "For every major statewide art show we have had artwork exhibited. Even between last school year and this school year, at every major art show we've had students win awards there, and we're probably the tiniest school there."

Russell said some of her students have artwork displayed, or being displayed, across the state.

"OBA, right now, we have three works currently at OSU's Bartlett Center," she said." We just had three students get five artworks into the Young Talent (a state high school art show)," she said. "That’s typically a pretty big deal because usually they have 900 students submit work, and we had five works get into Young Talent.

"We're a small school, but OBA has this really strong love for the arts, and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger," she said, "and I am really proud to be a part of it."

Coming soon

Russell said she's seen changes in the community, and there will be more changes for art at OBA.

"Next school year, we're going to introduce AP art history, which I’m reality excited about. The school administration sees how much students are thriving in the art room, and they have always had my back promoting art, and I know that means a lot," she said. "I’ve alway loved art history. I've always been enamored with history anyway. Sometimes, I feel like I learned more as a painter from the past. I’m really excited to get art history at OBA.

"In the four years l've been in Enid there's been so many murals on buildings and public art," she said. "To me, as an art teacher, that really excites me. There’s people in this city that are like-minded with me. We want people to appreciate the art. You might not like it, but it makes the town so much more beautiful."

Survey says

Sophomore Parker Schovanec said his art class is a place he can unwind and be creative.

"It’s just kind of a place to relax, listen to music and do art, really," he said. "You enjoy everything while you're here. She makes you try a lot of challenges, things you've never done before. She pushes you to your limits."

Schovanec said repetition is a lesson he's learned to better his artwork.

"I like charcoal and painting the most," he said. "Those are the mediums I’ve had the most experience with, more practice with."

One of Schovanec's works, of marbles on a mirror, was one of his most challenging projects, he said.

"It was different," he said. "It was my first time trying to paint realistically."

Schovanec said he plans to pursue art further in his college education.

Freshman Reagan Redelsperger said she enjoys her time in Russell's class.

"I like the class itself," she said. "I like the classmates I have in here."

She said her favorite mediums are charcoal and pencil, or graphite.

"With charcoal I like being able to blend, and with pencil, I just really like pencil," she said. "I’m really proud of that charcoal picture I did. I turned it in late, but I’m pretty proud of how it turned out."

Redelsperger said art was important because of its expressive nature.

"I think it’s important because it's how people express themselves," she said. "It gives you a good outlet for your emotions to flow."