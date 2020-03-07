2020 VISION: Northwestern-Enid is providing opportunities for local residents

ENID, Okla. — Dr. Wayne McMillan, dean of Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid, sees himself as a little bit of a pied piper for higher education in the area.

His vision for the 80,000-foot facility at 206 E. Randolph is that the community “knows what a great opportunity they have in Enid for higher education.”

The Enid campus has had a 22-year partnership agreement with Northern Oklahoma College Enid to provide junior-senior level classes with students completing the first two years at NOC. The bridge program between the two schools provides a seamless transition from NOC to NWOSU.

“Our partnerships and programs ensure quality experiences that allow networking and immersion into the city of Enid,” McMillan said. “I think we can offer those quality educations at an affordable rate in our community. We’re trying to sound the horn of what you can do here.”

Affordable, best outcome

The university recently learned NWOSU was named by 24/7 Wall Street as the most affordable college with the best outcome in the state.

“That’s pretty exciting,” McMillan said.

Using data from the U.S. Department of Education, 24/7 Wall Street reviewed more than 6,000 colleges and universities across the nation and included the following seven measures:

• Average net price for first-time, full-time graduates after financial aid for students in the 2016-17 academic year.

• Average cost of attendance, not including financial aid, for the 2016-17 academic year.

• Percentage of students who left school with federal loans in the 2011-12 academic year and were employed six years later.

• Percentage of individuals who entered the university in 2008-09 academic year and were employed six years later.

• Percentage of individuals who entered the university in the 2004-05 academic year and were employed 10 years later.

• Median earnings of individuals who entered the university in the 2008-09 academic year and were employed six years later.

• Median earnings of individuals entering the university in the 2004-05 academic year and employed 10 years later.

Just the facts

Tuition for state residents is $219.75 per credit hour and $254.75 for non-state residents. Required fees for all students are $21.75 per hour.

The demographics of NOC Enid differ from those at the main campus at Alva, McMillan said. The Enid campus has an enrollment of approximately 225 students.

The average age tends to be higher and tends to be someone working who has children.

“Ours is more focused on adult learners,” McMillan said. “Both groups have strengths. The non-tradition students tends to be a lot more engaged and more invested monetarily and trying to better their lives and their kids. I’m not saying the non-traditional students aren’t.”

Education partner

One of the university’s new partnerships is the Fowler Early Childhood Center. NWOSU-Enid partnered with the Enid Public Schools for the stand-alone building that was dedicated in October. The center is equipped to educate pre-kindergarten children and college students. Observation rooms were installed to allow NWOSU education and psychology majors to watch and learn when they are not interacting face-to-face in the classroom.

“We’re looking forward to all kinds of options for students to utilize that center for training and observation and practical service,” McMillan said.

Mediation services

The university is partnering with a few state agencies for public service.

One is a mediation and settlement service offered through the Oklahoma Supreme Court system. It involves referrals of civil and family relation matters that would benefit from a settlement conference with an experience neutral person, which in Enid’s case is Norman Grey, a retired special district judge.

The initial set up fee is $300, with an hourly rate of $300.

A half-day conference is three hours. A full day is seven hours.

“They can go in there and settle disputes without having to go through a trial,” McMillan said. “That saves a lot of time and money.”

Rural health

The rural health project does “a lot of outreach projects in a number of health and wellness areas,” McMillan said.

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce has an office at which Stan Ralston helps develop economic pathways for people and assists them in developing new businesses.

“We’re happy about that,” McMillan said.

Social work VR lab

The social work department has put in a new virtual reality lab, according to the university.

“We’re expecting to see some new, innovative ways to teach our social work students,” McMillan said. “We’re using a lot of new technology. It’s a pretty impressive set up.”

Nursing program

The doctorate of nursing practice will have its first graduating class this spring. The class started three years ago. Twelve will graduate.

“That’s pretty impressive” McMillan said.

Nursing has continued to be increasingly been in demand. McMillan said 92% of NWOSU’s nursing students have passed the examination that certifies them as a baccalaureate-trained nurse. The nation average is 86%.

“It’s very rigorous,” he said. “Those who tend to get into it do really well.”

The Ketterman Stimulation Lab allows nursing students to have hands on training.

“It’s a great asset for our students,” McMillan said.

Psychology department

NWOSU Enid’s psychology department is working to become more involved in trauma-informed education, he said.

“They got some exciting ideas,” he said. “I’m looking forward to what can happen with the expertise that we have there. We’re trying to incorporate that into some of their curriculum, departments and programming.”

Trips and online courses

McMillan tries to teach a class or two every semester to stay academically focused. He teaches a human development program and a bio statistics class for the Doctoral Nursing Program (DNP).

As study-aboard coordinator, he took students to Italy last year and will go to Greece in 2021. An Iceland trip is set this year.

“We try to engage them in international travel,” McMillan said. “A lot of times students are looking for more global awareness. We have a course called global citizenship that pairs with that nicely. It’s really just an exposure entry level to international travel and experiences.”

McMillan took 25 students went with on last year’s trip.

NWOSU-Enid is one of the better schools for online courses, he said. The school uses satellites to monitor classes from Alva and is moving into Zoom classroom technology, which McMillan says is a lot like Skype.

Options available

McMillan just wants people to know there is an NWOSU-Enid. There are 14 bachelor degree programs and four master degree programs. Students can get certificate options in elementary/secondary school principal, reading specialist and school counselor.

“We have been here 22 years, and we still have people who confuse NOC and NWOSU,” he said. “We want to make sure people know that we have the options here.”