2020 VISION: Northwest Oklahoma state parks offer a place to play and explore

ENID, Okla. — Northwest Oklahoma’s state parks are ready for another high-traffic spring and summer after a time of repair and remodel during the off-season.
Park usage starts to climb in spring and hits its peak in the summer, so many parks use the off or slower season to add facilities and repair existing structures.
Salt Plains
At Great Salt Plains State Park near Jet, the 30-year-old offices are getting a much-needed remodel. The public is invited to an open house from 1 to 5 p.m. March 21. Pam Siler, a customer service representative, said they would offer snacks and visits with Park Pal, the official mascot of Oklahoma State Parks.
“We’re having a big Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 11, too,” Siler said. “Registration is at 2 p.m., and the hunt starts at 2:30, and there will be lots of prizes and games.”
Of course, the gem of the park is the camping facilities, fishing areas and adjacent Salt Plains Wildlife Refuge, which features bird-watching as a migratory spot for many types of fowl, hiking trails and crystal digging on the salt flats.
Sod House
The Sod House Museum, located just southeast of Aline, is celebrating the 125th anniversary of the building of the featured house, which sits indoors now to protect it from the elements.
On Saturday, March 21, Professor Jana Brown of Northwestern Oklahoma State University, will present a program about the builder of the sod house, Marshall McCully, whose family immigrated to Oklahoma from Virginia. The museum is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society, and the structure itself encloses the last remaining sod house in Oklahoma.
Alabaster Caverns
The cave at Alabaster Caverns State Park near Freedom, is the only gypsum show cave in the country.
In addition to daily guided tours, the park also offers a line-up of educational and experiential programs. The Bat Wing-Ding is April 3-4 and offers guests a chance to view and learn about these fascinating winged mammals. There will be games, exhibits and opportunities to seek out bats in their daytime roosts.
On May 23, a kaleidoscope tour will take guests through the cave with only a black light. It’s an entirely different way to see the stones, crystals, bats and stream, and the group size is very limited.
Gloss Mountains
Gloss Mountain State Park near Fairview doesn’t offer camping, but guests can use the park from sunup to sundown every day.
JaNae Barnard, executive director of the Major County Economic Development Corp., the organization that oversees the park, said she would like visitors to know that the brochure at the welcome center features a map of the entire park, including a highlighted trail to Cathedral Mountain.
The high selenite content of the soil gives the mountains a shiny look, like a glass exterior, making it one of the most unique sites in Oklahoma. The brochure highlights other items along the route, including species of wildflowers and rock formations. The park also has a pavilion, handicap-accessible trail, restrooms and picnic area.
Boiling Springs
Boiling Springs State Park is one of seven original state parks built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps. The park derives its name from a natural spring that still flows. The spring, which now sits in a wooden shelter and interpretive center, bubbles up to the surface, which is why it is called “boiling.”
The park, which is located east of Woodward, also offers camping facilities and hiking trails.
Roman Nose
Roman Nose State Park in Blaine County is another one of the parks built by the CCC in the 1930s. Some of the original facilities can be found in the park, which also features underground springs that are popular to its patrons. A swimming pool that originally was fed by the springs is a cool place to relax during the summer for nearby residents and campers.
Aside from 8 miles of hiking and biking trails, horse rentals, kayak and paddle boat rentals, a prime fishing hole, a hotel lodge with full-service restaurant and an 18-hole golf course, Roman Nose has music, stargazing and more on the schedule.
A dutch-oven cooking class is 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21 in Spring Pavilion, near the pool. And a full moon hike to Inspiration Point and Red Dirt Music Festival is scheduled for the weekend of April 11-12.
Little Sahara
Little Sahara State Park boasts roughly 1,650 acres of sand dunes ranging from 25- to 75 feet-high. The park is designed for off-road vehicles, including UTVs, ATVs, dune buggies, 4x4s, and side-by-sides. Technically located a few miles south of Waynoka, the dunes actually extend all the way to the city’s southern edge. Visitors can either bring their own ATV or rent one off-site by a private vendor.
The dunes formed over time from terrace deposits, remnants of prehistoric times when the Cimarron River flowed over the entire area, according to https://www.travelok.com/ — the state of Oklahoma’s official travel and tourism website. The park offers RV sites with water and electricity, tent sites, picnic areas and showers. All camp sites must be reserved online.