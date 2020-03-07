2020 VISION: NOC Enid faculty and staff working to help students’ dreams come true

ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid is feeling the residual effects of winning its first-ever NJCAA Division II baseball championship at David Allen Memorial Ballpark last June.

The first thing one sees in going to the NJCAA website is the Jets celebrating the national title.

“That was in May, and here we are in February, and it’s still giving us national exposure,’’ said NOC Enid vice president Raydon Leaton, who coached the team before going into administration last summer.

More than 4,000 fans packed the downtown ballpark to cheer as the Jets beat Mesa, Ariz., in the championship game.

“We have always had good community support, but I think that week — with everybody showing up at the ballpark and cheering together —really strengthened the relationship between school and community as well,” said NOC president Dr. Cheryl Evans. “We’re stronger when we work with other groups. We can make more things happen for students and the community.”

Reaching the masses

NOC, with campuses at Enid, Tonkawa and Stillwater, is spreading the word of its successes beyond any national baseball championships, however.

• The Washington-based Aspen Institute identified NOC as one of the top 150 community colleges in the nation for the fourth time in its five surveys.

• U.S. Wallet Hub ranked NOC No. 1 nationally for the highest return on educational investment. It analyzed 728 institutions on three key dimensions: cost and financing, education outcomes and career outcomes.

• The Diverse Issues in Higher Education National Analysis identified NOC as one of the top 100 Minority Associate Degree Producers — it was in the top 100 in five minority and 24 degree areas. It ranked first in Native American nursing degrees, fourth in total minority business degrees and sixth in Native American all disciplines combined.

• In a state Chamber of Commerce study on the return of investment of state allocated funds, NOC ranked as one of the state’s best. Evans said for every dollar the state invests, there was a $10.30 return ($57.2 million in FY 2016) and supported approximately $92.5 million in total economic input.

“We are very frugal,” Evans said. “We make the best out of every dollar that we can. We think that it is very nice to have external validation for what we’re doing. Our employees and students are working together to find success.”

Leaton and Evans have another asset in attracting new students — a new operating system, Jenzabar I, that was purchased a year and a half ago. The colleges had been on the same system since 1992. It should be fully operative by the end of the year.

The NOC staffs have been in “very intense training” on the new system, which Evans says takes “many hours and weeks of time to make this happen.”

“It’s already allowing us to read potential students instantly,” Leaton said. “If Terri Sutherland (NOC student recruiter) gets a name out there, they will receive an email that day fro m NOC. We’re excited to see how the new software gets worked out about Northern. We’re able to get to people that we haven’t reached out to in the past.”

‘Our shining stars’

NOC Enid will recognize community partner Autry Technology in June for its respiratory care program, which Evans said wouldn’t be possible with the partnership.

“That’s one of our shining stars,” Evans said.

Some other recent highlights include:

• Five students from the Presidential Leadership Council participating in Higher Education Day at the state capital on Feb. 18.

• The expansion of a disc golf course with NWOSU-Enid and the city of Enid. Visit Enid’s Rob Houston said that should attract a large number out-of-town visitors.

• A “Northern Exposure” event that drew 129 students from 19 different high schools and included a 30-minute show at the Mackey Planetarium. Leaton used the planetarium as a selling point as a baseball recruiter and has continue to do so as a vice president.

The planetarium doesn’t charge admission for shows — which are open to the public and usually held on Wednesday — only asking for a non-perishable food item. Groups can make reservations for special shows. It opens for events like meteor showers, and its telescope is believed to be the second largest in Oklahoma, only 2 inches shorter than one at the University of Oklahoma.

• Deb Garoutte, the director of NOC Enid’s Project Achieve, won the recent Oklahoma Career and Technical Education Equity Council’s “Making It A Work Day Spotlight’’ award. Patricia Lopez, a recent NOC graduate now at NWOSU-Enid, was given the award for the outstanding student in the program.

• The Enid Rotary Club gave money to provide a grant to purchase a new mannequin for the nursing department.

• A new wind farm maintenance degree program recently was added.

• A pre-engineering program initiated two years ago has been seeing “really strong” growth, Evans said.

• The federally-funded Upward Bound program on campus has given out three $40,000 scholarships from funds from the Allen Family Charitable Foundation. It is for students with “economic challenges” and are first-generation college students. Aaron McCoy is the director.

“We have had great success with that program,” Evans said.

Targeting generations

All three NOC campuses are beginning to attract non-traditional students, and Evans said 57% of the student population is made up of first-generation students.

“If we treat those first-generation students the way they should be treated and get them along the way, their next family generation should come to us as well,’’ Leaton said.

Both Evans and Leaton see the school’s mission giving students opportunity. They point out the junior college students often can get the same type of courses they can at a four-year college but for less cost and with smaller class sizes. All instructors have at least a master’s degree, with many having doctorates.

That investment can be seen over a 10- to 20-year period.

Twenty-one alumni cheerleaders participated in the school’s recent homecoming, including Candace Coonrod, now an events manager for the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team.

Dr. Justin Funk has gone from playing second base or shortstop for Leaton to becoming his optometrist.

“That speaks for the connections the student has with the college,” Evans said. “It’s more challenging here because you just have two years to develop those relationships, but it’s obviously been successful when you see how many come back and participate in activities like this.”

“We’re fortunate that you can get an associate’s and bachelor’s (with NWOSU-Enid through the bridge program between the two schools) within a half-mile of each other,’’ Leaton said.

‘Smart financial decision’

NOC’s tuition is $101 per hour with $57.50 in fees. The school received a slight increase in funds of $349,794, or 4.49%, for FY20, but Evans said it still is recovering from $2.5 million in recent cuts in recent years. Seventy percent of NOC graduates leave without student loan debt. The average debt of the other 30% averages under $9,000, Evans said.

“It’s a smart financial decision to begin at a two-year school that’s affordable,” she said. “You’re seeing that more and more. They have a long-term vision of where they want to be. The kids here have big dreams, and we make them happen.”

NOC has put a spotlight on that in social media with its Faces of NOC, which features some of its successful alumni. Leaton said the biggest satisfaction of his job is when someone come back 10 years later and “thanks you for everything you did for them. NOC is such a close-knit family. The students feel a part of that.”

The faculty and staff’s commitment is one reason why NOC has been able to survive cuts as much as 16%. The state used to fund 70%, but now it’s around 30.

“We had to make a lot of adjustments and re-do services to students,” Evans said. “There are some things you rather not to do, but you’ve got to do that to survive. Our people are good at working. That commitment makes the difference.”