2020 VISION: New elementary school firm foundation for Pioneer district, superintendent says

WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Superintendent Brent Koontz’s vision for Pioneer-Pleasant Vale schools is “continuing the tradition of excellence we have tried to foster and carry over the years.’’

To him that starts with an elementary school building that will feature eight new classrooms, a new office, a new cafeteria and a multipurpose room. One wing of the current building is being torn down, but the remaining two wings will consist of new flooring, lights and a HVAC system. A fenced-in playground area will be semi-enclosed by the new building, which will provide protection from the wind during winter. Koontz jokes elementary principal Larry Coonrod’s new office “will be a lot bigger than mine.’’

‘Best education possible’

The $7 million project was the second installment of an $11 million bond issue that was passed four years ago.

Work is expected to be finished by the end of April, Koontz said. With school out May 8, most transitioning will be done when school reconvenes in August.

“It all starts with the grade schools,’’ Koontz said. “Our grade school teachers and staff do a great job preparing the kids for junior high and high school. Everyone comes together for a common purpose to produce good, productive citizens. I think everyone is energized by new classrooms. Teachers are happier. The kids are excited about having something new. They are just more motivated by something like that and they come ready to learn. That motivates them to learn, and that’s what we want.’’

Grade school students have been following the progress over the past two years. The finished product will have 19 classrooms, with eight new ones consisting of two pre-kindergarten/special education rooms, two kindergarten rooms, two first-grade rooms and two second-grade rooms. Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten rooms will have their own bathrooms.

The classrooms will be “larger than average,” Koontz said, adding, “There’s going to be plenty of room for learning stations.”

One such station could be for phonics, another for math puzzles or crafts.

“They are always doing innovative things in the grade school,” Koontz said. “The teachers and staff are very good about that.”

One of those programs has been a garden ... located in “a little place out back.’’

“They plant things and take care of it,” Koontz said. “Oklahoma is an agricultural state. It’s good to have further knowledge of that.”

The playground will be smaller but “there will still be ample room,” he said.

Both the new and old wings will have a safety area in the hallways.

By demolishing the “really old” wing, all parking will be moved to the north side of Willow Road. That gets everything off the road and improves safety of children, patrons, teachers and administrators.

“Some of that stuff hadn’t been upgraded for a long time,’’ Coonrod said.

The old gym/multi-purpose area will continue to be used, but the new facility will be used not only for basketball games but for assemblies, carnivals, speakers and award ceremonies.

“The new one will be really nice,’’ Koontz said. “We will be able to do quite a bit. We got a lot of bang for our buck.”

Security will be tight

“It’s going to control the flow of people coming in and out of the building,” Coonrod said.

Officials can lock off the corridors so everyone coming in for a game or event will have access to the concession stands and the game but not the rest of the school, Koontz said.

The first part of the bond issue built a storm shelter at the high school. The third will be renovating some old locker rooms. A number of school buses have been purchased as well.

“We’re very fortunate to have the constituents that we have,’’ Koontz said. “They understand that we don’t ask them for money for frivolous things. Our board doesn’t believe in that, and I don’t believe in that. We’re only asking for things that help keep us competitive and give our students the best education possible.’’

Musical notes

The grade school additions aren’t the only new things about the PPV system.

According to the district’s website, Pleasant Vale Elementary has a student-teacher ratio of 15-1 in the grade school. The elementary school has a music teacher, Kaye Hildebrand, and physical education teacher, Ryan Bush.

“We just keep moving forward to and keep looking out to see what we can offer the kids to help them become well-rounded graduates when they leave here and be productive citizens for whatever they do,” Koontz said.

The school system was able to hire Billy Thompson, who formerly worked with the school’s band, as an adjunct teacher for the new drum line program.

“I’m a history guy,’’ Koontz said. “Throughout history, drums lead you into battle, and drums have their own way of motivating and energizing you. I felt like that was something that we would like to add to our band.’’

The drum line is separate, so one does not have to be in band to take the class. Koontz said the results “have been fantastic’’ so far.

“They have played at several of our basketball games, and let’s just say it’s been a little louder when they are there,’’ he said. “I have high hopes for that program ... I can see them competing in coming years as they get better and more polished and bigger numbers.’’

As another added extracurricular feature, teacher Sherry Fast offers a guitar class, also separate from band.

He hopes similar focus can be expanded to other instruments.

Other electives

Koontz said he would like to see more student involvement in the 4-H program, led by sponsor Rochelle Wheeler, a certified agriculturist. One of Koontz’s future plans is to build a greenhouse that could be utilized by the program.

The school is offering more tech-like classes, with Pat Markes as the instructor, for underclassmen not yet eligible to attend classes at Autry Technology Center as juniors and seniors. Those classes have centered around welding and robotics.

Charlotte Ott teaches coed family and consumer sciences (FACS) — the modern home economics.“As a society, we have almost forgotten how to cook or sew,’’ Koontz said. “It’s important for kids to learn those things. A lot of them (boys and girls) haven’t learned them because everything has been so pre-manufactured for them. We feel like we have a good cross section of electives.’’

The Pioneer quiz bowl team has been successful. A high school gym, which was built in a bond issue before the elementary school was passed, has hosted three pre-holiday basketball tournaments and has landed the school both regional and area tournaments. The student council was been increasingly active.

“For a small school, we have a lot going on,’’ Koontz said.