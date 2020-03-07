2020 VISION: Montessori teaching method offers education at the child’s own pace

ENID, Okla. — Roughly 100 years ago, psychologist Maria Montessori observed students in an orphanage in Italy. Montessori noticed the students would use different materials to help them learn during school work. The students would use the same materials over and over until they mastered the skill and could move on.

“She thought to herself, ‘What a great way for students to learn. That way no matter what level they are academically, they can go at their own pace,’” said Becky Ostroski, director of Cimarron Montessori.

This sparked the ideas and fundamentals of learning that eventually became the structure for the Enid school, she said.

“It is all student-led, the teacher is just a guide,” Ostroski said. “It’s not like a traditional school where the teacher stands up and teaches all 20 kids the same thing at the same time.”

Instead, Ostroski said, students are in what is called “combined age classrooms” grouping ages 3-6, 6-9 and 9-12. Through these groups, Ostroski said students can learn from each other by watching how their peers work.

“There is freedom to move around the classroom, so they will take their work, roll out a rug, do their work on the rug, roll the rug back up and then get something new,” she said.

Aside from freedom, she said Montessori’s method also teaches kids self-discipline and self-control.

“They’ll be given a list of what they have to accomplish each day or, in the older grades, each week,” Ostroski said. “And then they just have to take it from there and make sure that they accomplish everything, and the teacher is just there to kind of guide them and make sure they’ve done it correctly.”

‘Learn how to learn’

The students mostly learn through touch and manipulation, Ostroski said. Most of the materials the students use are able to be manipulated with their hands in order to help them learn.

“You move word cards around to build sentences on your rug or on your desk,” she said. “And it helps engage all of the sense because it’s textile, it’s visual, it’s audio and it’s kinesthetic.”

The freedom of movement, rather than just sitting in one spot all day, she said, is part of what makes the program effective.

“It develops a lifelong love of learning,” she said. “You teach the child to learn, not to just memorize and repeat. They learn how to learn.”

Because learning is individualized, Ostroski said it helps children to develop at their own pace without feeling or being left behind in the classroom.

“We’ve also seen that it helps them with their confidence as learners,” she said. “Everyone is now their own individual level, and nobody knows what anyone else’s level is.”

In addition, students can also advance in their own school work. They cannot jump grade levels, but they can increase the grade-level of their work in their individual classes.

Future plans are golden

Recently the school entered its 45th year in Enid and is making plans on celebrating its 50th. Until then, Ostroski said the school is working toward a longterm plan to increase age groups to include middle school students.

“We had considered years ago expanding into middle school, and that is still kind of like a longterm goal” she said. “In the more near-sighted, and practical, we are looking to expand our music program, by hiring a part-time music teacher, and our art program.”

Ostroski said the school is also hoping to add yoga after school for students in the next couple of weeks and recently just restructured its summer program to be more a summer camp vs. a summer school. The school is also looking to expand technology software to allow parents to check grades.

In the meantime, Ostroski said the school will work to get word out about the alternative education not based off of religion or any other group.

“We are available and open to everybody,” she said. “Regardless of your faith or what-have-you. We are just looking forward to our next five years and hitting our 50th anniversary here in downtown Enid.”