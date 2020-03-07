ENID, Okla. — Roxanne Pollard and two friends — one a former political rival — started the local chapter of the Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee (PLAC) in 2019 with the goal of supporting public education. Sally Clickner and Jennie Scott, both public school teachers, were the co-founders, and it was Scott who ran against Pollard for state representative.
“I was a Republican candidate, and Jennie was a Democratic candidate,” Pollard said. “Neither of us won, but we learned that both of us thought public education is very important.”
That political contest led to a discovery of common goals, chief among them to protect public funding for education. PLAC is a nonpartisan, volunteer-based organization that advocates for issues related to public education. As Pollard noted, the other five chapters in the state are located in large, metro areas like Tulsa and Oklahoma City and their surrounding communities.
“We wanted to advocate, not just for Enid but for rural communities, too,” Pollard said. “In some small communities, the public schools are what hold the community together.”
Helping to inform
Pollard worked in health care as a certified surgical technologist for 30 years, but she’s always been interested in education. She has served on the board of Autry Technology Center, helped found the CST program there and was substitute teacher in public schools. Her hope for this chapter of PLAC is to encourage others to increase their level of involvement.
“We are interested in making sure public funds — tax dollars — go to public schools,” she said, “but we also want to see parents, teachers and other members of the community become more involved, to help make our public schools better. Ultimately, we’re advocates.”
Pollard said Dr. Darrell Floyd, Enid’s superintendent of schools, has been a supporter from the beginning, and the organization has managed to attract speakers like Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister to its meetings. At the March meeting, they expect state Sen. Roland Pederson and state Rep. Trey Caldwell, among others, to meet with a group of students for a Q&A session about student concerns.
“We want people to be informed,” Pollard said. “We’re trying to facilitate town hall meetings in Waukomis and Garber to let those communities talk to their candidates for school board this year, and we’re looking for ways to get the community involved as volunteer substitute teachers so that our teachers can take a day to go talk to our legislators about their needs and concerns.”
Listening and learning
According to Pollard, Oklahoma PLAC conducted a survey of 1,000 parents, asking them their top priorities for public schools. The top three answers were the importance of small class sizes, the safety of the learning environment and the hiring of trained, certified teachers.
“We want our legislators to hear these concerns,” she said. “We’re also pushing for more transparency from our legislators and schools. Where is the money being spent? How is it being spent? People are interested in transparency.”
Currently, five members comprise the board of the local PLAC chapter. The board meets irregularly based on personal schedules, so they are pushing for more involvement from the community.
“Overall, I think we’ve had a very good first year,” Pollard said. “We’ve learned to communicate our message and priorities to our legislators very well. They’re listening to us.”
