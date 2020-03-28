2020 VISION: LGBTQ-supporting church is reaching out, expanding its community service ministry

ENID, Okla. — Cynthia and Rhonda Stevison have been married since 2015, but the couple has been together for 20 years. Both had long careers in civil service — Cynthia with the Department of Corrections, and Rhonda with the Department of Human Services.

“It’s like we’ve been in ministry most of our lives,” Cynthia Stevison said.

The two are lifelong church-goers, but over the years they encountered much resistance to the idea that a lesbian couple could be full members of a congregation.

“A few years ago, we were having conversations with friends and acquaintances — members of the LGBTQ community — who were not allowed to serve as leaders, deacons, elders, etc., in their communities, nor were they allowed to marry,” Stevison said.

Out of those conversations came the conviction that the group should start its own church, so they contacted the Rev. Kathy McCallie, who founded Church of the Open Arms, one of the first gay-affirming churches in Oklahoma City, in 1997. She also has served as an assistant professor of ministerial leadership at Phillips Theological Seminary in Tulsa.

“Kathy came down to help us once a month for two years,” Stevison said. “She helped us create Enid Faith Ways.”

The church originally was affiliated with United Church of Christ, but Stevison said they are now a nondenominational congregation. The new arrangement makes sense for a church that is nontraditional in nearly every way.

“We do most of our work outside the church,” Stevison said. “Rhonda operates a homeless ministry that started with her just going out to see what the needs were. We have a book ministry that gets books in the hands of inmates at Garfield County jail and we have a youth group for LGBTQ and foster kids that provides a safe space for them.”

The group of about 20 adults meets twice a month on Wednesday nights in a space rented from University Place Christian Church. The other weeks, they discuss among themselves where to attend on Sundays. They believe that adding 20 adults to a small congregation Sunday to Sunday makes a bigger difference than going to large churches. The focus, though, is on the ministries of Enid Faith Ways.

“When we first started, it was about finding people who could do specific tasks,” Stevison said. “We needed someone to preach, to lead music, to create a bulletin — those sorts of things. Now we find ways to minister to the community.”

2020 Vision: All Faith stories 2020 Vision is a special section that will publish in the Enid News & Eagle for eight Sundays in February, March and April 2020. The secti…

The church has operated a VBS the past two summers on Enid’s east side, and because good deeds get passed around by word of mouth, people are reaching out to them now. Rhonda doesn’t always have to go drum up needs in the homeless community, people call her. Organizations donate books, which go to the jail, and if there are extras they help fill the free libraries around Enid. In addition to their good deeds, and the safe space they create for young people, Stevison said the church really wants to educate the public.

“We want people to meet LGBTQ Christians, so they’ll know we’re here and that we love God, too,” she said.