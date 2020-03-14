2020 VISION: Leonardo’s Children’s Museum continues to build on the legacy of its founders

ENID, Okla. — Twenty-five years ago Helen and Owen Garriott imagined Leonardo’s Discovery Warehouse as a place where children and the community could learn about both art and sciences.
Then they made it happen.
To ensure the Garriotts’ legacy lasts for the next 25 years and beyond, the facility completed a seven-year, $6.2 million capital improvement project in 2017 that featured a name change to Leonardo’s Children’s Museum during the process. Now, the Leonardo’s board has started the process of its first-ever endowment fundraiser, scheduled to start in the fall.
While the board has yet to decide the exact monetary goals, executive director Tracy Bittle said, “I think it will be in excess of $4 million.”
“We want to raise enough where we would have financial security and be able to use some of the income off those fundraisers for our yearly operations,’’ Bittle said. “The Enid community has been good to Leonardo’s, so I really think we can do that to give the museum help into the future. Having that income from those funds to help our operations every single year will be a big step in keeping Leonardo’s insured in the future ... financially secured is our goal.”
That would allow the museum to expand arts programs in area public schools with a focus on the S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) projects.
“That’s what (scientist and astronaut) Owen and (artist) Helen were doing 25 years ago,’’ Bittle said. “They recognized how much those worlds worked together and that children’s minds need to have both types of education ... that the arts does really help with engineering. We’re excited for people to know more about S.T.E.A.M., and that’s what we have been doing for awhile. We want to take it to more classrooms.’’
Hands-on museum
While Leonardo’s employees have gone to some schools, the main concentration is on classes at Leonardo’s. Bittle emphasizes the need for hands-on learning. The classes include a basis in science computer work, a science club sponsored by OG&E Electric Services, fashion design and sewing lessons as well as various art projects, such as pottery.
Class sizes, for children ages 4-12, range from a minimum of four or five to no more than 17 or 18. There’s a one-adult-to-five-children ratio. All instructors are state certified.
“The biggest thing we have to remind people is we’re a hands-on museum,’’ Bittle said. “The kids learn by touching and doing and taking a try at something.’’
Students can choose to study “all kinds of art’’ at the summer DaVinci Day Camps during which the curriculum might center around a week of music, painting, pottery or just studying the artists. The camp lasts eight weeks.
“It allows us to bring art in a really fun manner to the kids,’’ Bittle said. “I feel like this is a service for families to keep children busy in a good, safe place to go to during the day.’’
Leonardo’s is finalizing the themes of this year’s camps that are getting a boost from an Oklahoma Arts Council grant. As a tribute to Owen Garriott, there always is an astronaut’s week.
“There was a little talk about the Garriott family last year,’’ Bittle said, adding that in addition to being the founder of Leonardo’s he has a lot of rich history and local ties, including having a major arterial street in Enid named for him. “A lot of kids went home saying, ‘I know who this street is named after now.’ We love spreading the history of Enid that way.’’
A family legacy
As a non-profit, Leonardo’s is constantly fundraising, which Bittle says has gone well in the past decade, including the renovation that ensured the museum remains a state-of-the-art attraction.
The next fundraiser will be March 27 and will feature astronaut and entrepreneur Richard Garriott, the son of Helen and Owen Garriott. Tickets are $75 per person and includes a dinner at the museum. Also on tap will be silent and live auctions. Richard followed in his father’s footsteps with time aboard the International Space Station, the only father-son duo to have logged time in space. Richard also was one of the early pioneers of video-gaming. Helen had designed his early video game covers.
Bittle said Richard’s involvement in Leonardo’s is a continuation of the family legacy. The funds from this event are earmarked for scholarships. Bittle is hoping to raise at least $30,000.
“We’re hoping to have some very special stuff from the Garriott family,’’ she said. “Our slogan is one small step for donors, one giant leap for children. We’re going to be playing off the spacewalk type of thing.’’
Another major fundraiser is planned for December when Park Avenue Thrift will match donations. It helps spread Leonardo’s benefits to those who otherwise might not be able to afford activities such as the museum’s summer camps.
Leonardo’s also has a number of smaller fundraisers, such as the recent Princess Balls or Music Day, throughout the year that usually raise anywhere from a few thousand to $10,000, Bittle said.
“This helps us meet our mission in giving families meaningful things to do here in Enid,’’ Bittle said. “We need the help to keep the lights on and pay the insurance and electricity bills.”
Keeping it safe
Bittle hopes a renovation of Adventure Quest, a three-story, castle-like, outdoor playground, will be “caught up’’ by the end of the summer.
“It’s improving on what we have right now,’’ Bittle said. “Outside safety is the No. 1 core value of the company.’’
Almost two feet of cushion, new shades over sand pits and other protection areas from the sun have been added.
“We’re hoping to focus in on the Greenhouse and restroom areas,’’ Bittle said. “We’re going to fix those up and freshen them up. The Greenhouse is going to be a lot of fun. Maybe we will grow some things that we can feed the animals (in the museum’s Critter Clubhouse). The kids just love to take part in that aspect of science and see what they grow.’’
The woodem playground structure is showing signs of exposure to Oklahoma weather in the last 25 years, when it was built by community volunteers.
“It takes some upkeep with the wood ... you have to go and replace things,’’ Bittle said. “We have an amazing partnership with Autry (Technology Center) and Lowe’s. They come out in the spring and help us replace the wood here and there.”
Bittle’s overall goal is to formulate a better maintenance program through which they would do ground cover and staining every other year.
“It takes a lot of money ($10,000 a year) to do ground cover, but it’s for the safety of the children,’’ Bittle said. “You can’t put a price on that.”
‘Imagination of children’
The museum will be getting a new exhibit — The Keba A Block — at the end of March that will allow children to “really build things.”
This week, during Leonardo’s annual Spring Break Camp, campers can explore a variety of different arts and sciences through the S.T.E.A.M. curriculum.
The camp will have five different ports of call — a Mexican Beach Party on Monday, a Disney Play Day on Tuesday, an Alaskan Cruise Day on Wednesday, a Time Travel Day on Thursday and a Superhero Island Day on Friday. There will be morning or afternoon classes, with an all-day option of the camper being there all day as well.
“It supports the imagination of children,’’ Bittle said. “Sometimes we don’t let kids be kids. The kids love it when we have topics or days like that at our camp. We want to encourage them to dream and imagine and not set boundaries.’’
The summer camp is expansion of what is offered during spring break. Bittle still has artwork her own children, Karlee and Kass, made at camp 10 years ago.
“This kept them from being sluggish and kept their minds going and kept them creating,’’ Bittle said.
Some of the museum’s best employees have been 12- to 15-year-olds working with children during camps or programs organized by Kendra Humphries.
Every month with a fifth Saturday a special program is featured. In February it was Music Day, which featured 30 to 40 instruments. Children were able to take apart instruments, including a piano, to see how they worked. A pottery day is being planned for the future. Anyone paying the $9.99 entry fee into the museum is eligible to participate. There is a $5 for the clay, but everything else is covered.
“We try to keep it as affordable as we can,’’ Bittle said.
Touring the museum
The museum’s Critters Clubhouse holds up to 30 animals, which are cared by the staff.
“Kids love our critter clubhouse,’’ Bittle said.
Leonardo’s also hosts birthday parties and is entering field trip season, which usually runs from March to May. Schools come from as far as two to three hours away. It is a popular place for family vacation outings in the summer.
“That can be a little crazy,’’ Bittle said. “We have up to 200 to 250 kids here at one time. Once they get off that bus, they need to burn some energy. They can bring a lunch and play before and after.’’
They are attracted by a regional, business-like downtown set-up on the first two floors. An energy exhibit shows how oil, gas and water make energy.
“You see a kid make that oil derrick pump, and they be happy,’’ Bittle said. “We call this area a small representation of Northwest Oklahoma. All the bigger industries made it happen.’’
There’s a building for Integris Health, Koch, a dentist office and a grocery where children can take Leonardo’s dollars from an ATM and purchase the same items their parents and grandparents do.
Edward Jones has a financial exhibit where children can spin a wheel and learn about the probability of stocks. Vance Air Force Base has a video game that clears users for take off and children can dress up like pilots. They also can shoot off paper airplanes and rockets, making it a “very popular’’ destination, Bittle said.
They can see a wind power exhibit and take a spin to create lights that shows them how to make electricity, Bittle said. There’s a bed of nails they can lie on, which gives them a physics lesson.
The Garriotts are honored through a side-to-side exhibit that showcases some of Helen’s art works and Owen’s space history, including his favorite helmet. Some of it was donated by NASA.
The stairwell has a painting of the solar system in honor of Owen Garriott and Nolan Harsh, a science teacher at Enid High School from 1962-91. Below that is a painting of all the state symbols.
The museum’s educational annex has an area for science classes and an area for snacks. It can serve as a cafeteria when the weather is too cold. Replicas of Leonardo DaVinci’s paintings are there.
The annex was used during the holiday season for Pancakes with Santa and a children’s New Year’s Eve celebration when some 800 balloons were dropped during a countdown to noon.
“This annex will really help our education program to grow,’’ Bittle said.
Board of director members are Lynn Ballard, Lynn Biddle, Becky Bules, Merl Cordary, Michael Hunter, Joe Gibson, Kimberly Kelly, Renae Lewis, Katie Patton, Anthony Rodebush, Molly Shepherd and ex-offico members Katie Long, Ginel Kennedy and Theodore Camacho.