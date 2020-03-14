topical
A pool upgrade

2020 VISION: Kingfisher aquatic center facelift offers better place to party

  • 2 min to read
Progress Vernie Snow 2 BH.jpg

New windows were part of a renovation at the Vernie Snow Aquatic Center in Kingfisher. 

KINGFISHER, Okla. — Vernie Snow Aquatic Center recently received a facelift to the tune of nearly $2 million with a city-approved upgrade.

The renovation included a new pool pack, a dehumidification system, bay windows, a party room for private events and cosmetic changes throughout the indoor pool facility, Brandon Friesen, city of Kingfisher recreation director, said.

progress logo EXCURSIONS

“The biggest part of that was the pool pack,” Friesen said. “It controls heat and air in the building, as well as provides heating for the pool in the winter months. The dehumidification system helps reduce the smell of chlorine in the air around the pool. There was a little remodeling for the dressing rooms, and we got spray insulation throughout. The major addition was the party room.”

Leslie Alvarez, assistant manager of the center, said private parties and open swim parties are available to be booked throughout the year, and the room gives guests a chance to set up more formal parties. Food isn’t sold on site, so guests can bring in pizzas, picnic baskets, birthday cakes, sodas and more to facilitate parties.

Progress Vernie Snow 1 BH.jpg

Vernie Snow Aquatic Center in Kingfisher recently received a facelift to the tune of nearly $2 million after the city approved funds for an upgrade.

“I’d estimate that 75 to 80 percent of the private parties are booked by people not from Kingfisher proper,” Friesen said. “The smaller communities and rural areas around the town use the facility a lot.”

The center boats a T-shaped pool with 25-yard lap lanes, diving boards, a slide area and a beach-style entry on one of the sections. The entire facility is indoors, making year-round swimming and other programming possible. Alvarez said the center hosts a youth swim team that competes in a league with Yukon, Mustang, Will Rogers, Edmond and Stroud. Water aerobics classes meet in the mornings, and a local physical therapist uses the pool for therapy sessions.

Progress Vernie Snow 3 BH.jpg

Vernie Snow Aquatic Center in Kingfisher recently received a facelift to the tune of nearly $2 million after the city approved funds for an upgrade.

“Most of our lap swimmers come in the mornings,” Alvarez said. “We open at 7 a.m. weekdays for people who use swimming to work out, and we’re open seven days a week.”

The center can host swim parties of various sizes, and different price packages are available. Open swim parties can be held nearly anytime, but the pool is open to the public for those events. Outside food is allowed even for those not hosting parties, but alcohol and glass containers are prohibited.

Progress Vernie Snow 5 BH.jpg

Renovated locker rooms were part of the recent upgrade at the Vernie Snow Aquatic Center in Kingfisher. 

Admission is $5 per person, according to the Kingfisher.org website. Birthday parties and group events can be booked and schedule information can be obtained by calling the center at (405) 375-3318.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Horton is a freelance writer for the Enid News & Eagle.

2020 Vision is a special section that will publish in the Enid News & Eagle for eight Sundays in February, March and April 2020. The section is designed to feature individuals, businesses and organizations in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma that work every day for the betterment of the region and its residents. This section, which published March 15, 2020, focuses on Excursions.

Read all sections at 2020 Vision: All stories

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you