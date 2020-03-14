2020 VISION: Kingfisher aquatic center facelift offers better place to party

KINGFISHER, Okla. — Vernie Snow Aquatic Center recently received a facelift to the tune of nearly $2 million with a city-approved upgrade.
The renovation included a new pool pack, a dehumidification system, bay windows, a party room for private events and cosmetic changes throughout the indoor pool facility, Brandon Friesen, city of Kingfisher recreation director, said.
“The biggest part of that was the pool pack,” Friesen said. “It controls heat and air in the building, as well as provides heating for the pool in the winter months. The dehumidification system helps reduce the smell of chlorine in the air around the pool. There was a little remodeling for the dressing rooms, and we got spray insulation throughout. The major addition was the party room.”
Leslie Alvarez, assistant manager of the center, said private parties and open swim parties are available to be booked throughout the year, and the room gives guests a chance to set up more formal parties. Food isn’t sold on site, so guests can bring in pizzas, picnic baskets, birthday cakes, sodas and more to facilitate parties.
“I’d estimate that 75 to 80 percent of the private parties are booked by people not from Kingfisher proper,” Friesen said. “The smaller communities and rural areas around the town use the facility a lot.”
The center boats a T-shaped pool with 25-yard lap lanes, diving boards, a slide area and a beach-style entry on one of the sections. The entire facility is indoors, making year-round swimming and other programming possible. Alvarez said the center hosts a youth swim team that competes in a league with Yukon, Mustang, Will Rogers, Edmond and Stroud. Water aerobics classes meet in the mornings, and a local physical therapist uses the pool for therapy sessions.
“Most of our lap swimmers come in the mornings,” Alvarez said. “We open at 7 a.m. weekdays for people who use swimming to work out, and we’re open seven days a week.”
The center can host swim parties of various sizes, and different price packages are available. Open swim parties can be held nearly anytime, but the pool is open to the public for those events. Outside food is allowed even for those not hosting parties, but alcohol and glass containers are prohibited.
Admission is $5 per person, according to the Kingfisher.org website. Birthday parties and group events can be booked and schedule information can be obtained by calling the center at (405) 375-3318.