2020 VISION: Intimate tastings to large weddings, area wineries offer more than drink

ENID, Okla. — From private tasting sessions to large group outings and catered events, Northwest Oklahoma has wineries available for everything from day trips to overnight stays.
Hennessey
Visitors have a couple of choices of wine-tasting experiences in Hennessey, including the Turn-eR Me On Winery, one mile south of Turkey Creek Golf Course, and Vernost Wine Co. downtown.
Sandy Turner said she and husband Curtis started Turn-eR Me On Winery about eight years ago after exploring ways with then-mayor Wes Hardin to bring people to Hennessey. The group decided a wine festival might do the trick, and before long the Turners and Hardin were making and bottling wine.
“My husband has always dabbled in it since he was younger,” Sandy said, “and we thought this would be a good way to bring people to town.”
The original wine and cheese festival has blossomed into the larger Hennessey Wine and Chocolate Festival, hosted downtown each September by Hennessey United to raise funds for community events.
Turn-eR Me On Winery has grown since that festival and offers a tasting room by appointment.
Sandy said the winery is a family affair, involving her, Curtis and their two sons and daughter. They make a variety of sweet wines and some dry wines. One of the crowd favorites, Sandy said, is their Black Lace black cherry pinot noir.
For tasting room reservations and information, call (405) 853-5074
In downtown Hennessey, visitors can enjoy Vernost Wine tastings and events in the historic Ranch Room, at 110 N. Main, which celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2018.
Vernost Wine’s hours are listed as 6-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. For information, go to http://vernostwineco.com.
Watonga
In downtown Watonga, at 109 E. Main, visitors can gather to sample wines and enjoy weekend events at Whirlwind Winery.
Brad Stinson, co-owner and winemaker, said the company started in 2005 and today makes wines exclusively with Oklahoma-grown fruit. Wines to sample at Whirlwind range from sweet to dry.
“You have to do sweet wines if you want to stay open in Oklahoma,” Stinson said with a laugh. “I make a few sweet wines, and I try to make them really good, and the rest of it I try to make toward the dry end.”
Whirlwind Winery offers a wine-tasting room, which is available for parties and gatherings.
Stinson said the winery offers Oklahoma wine and cheese tastings, pairing Whirlwind wine selections with five Oklahoma-made cheeses and chocolates from Bedré Fine Chocolate of Davis.
“It’s a great experience you just can’t get anywhere else,” he said of the paired tasting events. “We have people come from all over for it.”
Whirlwind also periodically hosts house concerts, with area musicians and professionals catching gigs while traveling through the state.
“I think it’s a really unique venue,” Stinson said. “If people are looking for a real, artisan, Oklahoma-centric wine experience, they’ll find it here.”
Whirlwind Winery is open for tastings noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and by reservation on other days. For information, call (580) 623-1012 or go to https://www.whirlwindwinery.com.
Fairview
About 5 miles south of Fairview, visitors can tour the grounds, host large groups, enjoy a bottle of wine on the grounds and even spend the night at Plymouth Valley Cellars, 57442 S. County Rd. 255, Fairview.
Plymouth Valley Cellars has been a project of almost 30 years for Elaine and Dennis Flaming.
Long-time wheat farmers and custom cutters, Elaine said she and Dennis were drawn to growing their own grapes and wine-making when the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture started promoting diversification in the grape industry.
“Dennis always enjoyed cooking with wine,” Elaine said, “and this seemed like a good opportunity.”
The couple went to classes for eight winters before they starting the growing process. In 2000, they planted their first 100 vines — a venture that has since grown to four-and-a-half acres of vineyard.
In 2006 they bottled their first wine and have since added a sales and tasting room, a large deck, gazebo, catering business and spots to relax and enjoy a glass of wine.
With gypsum hills and the Gloss Mountains surrounding the winery, Elaine said it’s a beautiful spot to slow down and relax.
“We have a lot of people just stop in, buy a bottle of wine and just sit on the deck and enjoy the landscape,” she said.
Plymouth Valley offers catering for parties of 20 or more, by reservation. Elaine said the catered functions are popular for Christmas corporate dinners, family reunions, weddings and class reunions.
For individuals, couples and smaller parties, she said people are welcome to bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the grounds.
And, if you feel like getting away for more than a day trip, Plymouth Valley offers its Country Stay bed and breakfast — a king suite with sitting area and kitchenette — and four RV parking sites with utilities.
Elaine said both options are popular getaway destinations.
“It stays busy, and we don’t even have to advertise,” she said. “It pretty well stays full.”
Wines at Plymouth Valley range from sweet to dry and are made from grapes grown on site.
For information, call (580) 227-3207 or go to http://www.plymouthvalleycellars.com.
There a variety of other wine excursions throughout Oklahoma.
For information and links to other wineries, go to https://www.travelok.com/wineries.