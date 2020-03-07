2020 VISION: Historic 2016 bond issue work is nearing completion for EPS

ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools is nearing completion on an ambitious list of projects funded through a $92.8 million bond issue approved by voters in 2016.

The largest project in the overall bond issue, the construction of the new competition gymnasium and performing arts center at Enid High School, is scheduled for an open house and ribbon cutting in April.

EPS invested funding in every one of its 17 schools through the bond issue, according to information provided by the district. Almost $54 million of the overall bond issue was dedicated to construction and renovation work, with the remainder going to transportation upgrades, improvements to district IT infrastructure and similar efforts.

Improvements have been made to all school sites, according to the district, and encompass renovations, playground equipment, band instruments, 1:1 technology for all students, security upgrades at entrances and construction of more classrooms district-wide.

Specific projects in addition to the building improvements and EHS gymnasium and performing arts center have included the Fowler Early Childhood Center on the Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid campus, which opened late last year, and classroom additions at Adams Elementary and Longfellow Middle School.

The $23.4 million competition gymnasium and fine arts center includes band, choral, orchestra and spirit rooms; a hospitality suite; a music technology room; a Black Box theater; a video/sports broadcasting studio; classrooms; and restrooms.

The gymnasium area specifically includes restrooms, a gym with a wood floor, bleachers, locker rooms, a wrestling room, security cameras and support spaces.

Pinning down a home

Trent Holland, wrestling coach at Enid High School, said completion of the new space will greatly improve conditions for his and other programs.

Right now the wrestling program is housed in a gymnasium between Emerson Middle School and Lincoln Academy, in the 600 block of West Elm.

Getting kids to and from wrestling practice can be a logistical problem for parents and can limit the number of students who participate in the program, Holland said. Competitions currently are at Waller Middle School, not at the high school.

Having the program in an isolated, off-site practice location also limits the visibility of wrestling at EHS, he added.

When the new facility opens, “Enid wrestling will have their own area of the arena where the kids can see what we do and highlight our past wrestlers,” Holland said.

The wrestling facility will be localed on the south end of the high school’s new competition gym, with its own locker room and practice facility.

“It is going to bring a lot more students around, as far as being more visible and accessible,” Holland said. “This is going to be on site, so it will simply be coming down from class to the facility.”

Grand opening

As the 2016 bond package nears completion, EPS superintendent Darrell Floyd said it remains a “historic vote for the benefit of our current students and for generations to come.”

“Every campus received improvements with that money, and we are very pleased that two of the largest projects are nearing completion at Enid High School ...” Floyd said. “The MA+ Architecture firm has done an outstanding job there, and we are looking forward to conducting our grand opening/ribbon cutting ceremony at that site on April 16th.”