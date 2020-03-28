HILLSDALE, Okla. — Founded in 1982, Hillsdale Christian School was a bold risk by any definition. An elementary school focused on melding spiritual, academic and character formation in a small community with only private donors to support the cause was the vision of the founders, and now, nearly 40 years later, the school is taking another step. Work is nearing completion on the new middle school that will be available for the fall 2020 academic term.

“We broke ground in early 2019, and the building started to go up last fall,” Leland Streck said of the school’s new facility. Streck is in his first year as principal of HCS, but this is his fourth year at the school. Previously he taught history and Bible. “We’ll have the classrooms and cafeteria ready for fall, but the gym will be a little behind that.”

The school, as it has always been, is being funded by private donations. A giving gauge on the HCS website shows more than $140,000 of the $157,000 needed has been raised, and Streck said he believes the gym will be completed sometime in the 2020-2021 academic year, even if it isn’t ready for fall.

“We’ve had more than a few moments where we were worried about the next level of funding, but then something always happens and the money comes in,” Streck said. “I feel confident that we’ll have a gym before the end of the academic year.”

In fact, the gym floors were being installed the week of March 17, so work is ongoing.

The new facility will house classrooms and offices for the middle school, as well as a cafeteria and gym for all HCS classes. The gym will be a multipurpose room, complete with a stage so it can double as an auditorium.

Until four years ago, HCS was a K-6 program, but it added seventh and eighth grades that year. The original structure is the old Hillsdale Public Schools building before the district merged with Kremlin, so it was built nearly 100 years ago. The new facility will alleviate some of the demands for space and not overtax an already old structure.

HCS is a Christian school, but Streck said they are interdenominational not sectarian.

“You’d say we’re Bible-believing evangelicals I guess,” he said, “but we have students from several different churches, and even students who don’t go to church. We’re striving to create an atmosphere where strong academics and making disciples are both important, and our families are partners in that. Right now, our teachers are presenting material that’s a grade ahead of where students would be in other schools.”

Families bring their children to HCS from as far away as 30 miles, and students come from public school districts all around the region: Kremlin-Hillsdale, Enid, Drummond, Garber, Pond Creek-Hunter and others. The HCS board has discussed the possibility of adding a high school component eventually, but only after the middle school is running smoothly, according to Streck.

“We’ve discussed several different options, including using some online classes as supplements, but we’re still very much in the discussing phase,” he said. “We’re focused on the new building for now. But we’ve heard from many of our families that they’d continue with HCS if high school were available.”