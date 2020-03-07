ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools continues to expand its Great Expectations program, which aims to instill a uniform culture of excellence across the district’s classrooms.

Great Expectations, a nationwide educational program, works with educators and administrators to “motivate, inspire, and challenge individuals to achieve excellence in learning and living,” according to the group’s website.

The program is structured around six key tenets it promotes in the classroom:

• High expectations,

• Teacher attitude and responsibility,

• All children can learn,

• Building self-esteem,

• Climate of mutual res- pect,

• Teacher knowledge and skill.

‘How you do it’

Jane Johnson, principal of Garfield Elementary School, told the News & Eagle in 2018 the program advances “best teacher practices that teachers use in the classroom in order to make their instruction effective for students, and it ties into character development that we focus on life principles.”

“It’s not really an additional thing to do, it’s how you do it,” Johnson said.

EPS began implementing the program in 2000, starting with a handful of teachers and buildings.

Johnson implemented Great Expectations for about eight of the 10 years she worked at Hayes Elementary School before going to Garfield and starting the program there, too.

Jamie Jarnigan, who is now principal at Hayes, learned Great Expectations while working under Johnson, beginning in 2002. Hayes became a Model School for the program in 2005, and, after a stint teaching at Prairie View Elementary, Jarnigan came back two years ago to run the program as principal at Hayes.

Jarnigan said Great Expectations has become ingrained in her style and methods as an educator.

“It’s just part of who I am as a teacher, because I was raised teaching that way,” she said.

‘Shapes who you are’

Beyond setting standards, Jarnigan said Great Expectations redefines the culture, top to bottom, in a school.

“Great Expectations really defines everything in the building,” she said. “It gives kids, teachers and parents a common set of life principles, and a common language about who we want to be as a people. It really shapes the culture in your school.”

Having been a part of the program since 2002, Jarnigan said it’s hard to imagine teaching any other way.

“It really shapes who you are as a teacher, and how you lead,” she said. “It becomes part of your being.”

While Great Expectations focuses on principles and standards, Jarnigan said it emphasizes celebrating the positive, rather than drumming the negative.

“We celebrate successes, and we look for any kind of opportunity to celebrate students and staff,” she said. “We are looking for the positive in children, and we are encouraging them to be good citizens. That’s really what it boils down to: is to be good people.”

‘Common culture’

Jarnigan said she hopes Great Expectations will continue to grow, as more teachers are trained. April Swinnea-Ogg, a fifth-grade teacher at Hayes, will be training this summer to be certified as a Great Expectations instructor and will be able to train other teachers.

“We’re really proud of her and excited for her to go through that,” Jarnigan said.

Teachers training teachers, and students carrying the program with them as they graduate up through the district, is the way Great Expectations will become uniform in the district, Jarnigan said.

“If it starts in elementary, and then carries into middle school and high school, and you have that common language and common culture throughout the district, that’s going to be huge for our students,” Jarnigan said.

Randy Rader, EPS assistant superintendent for elementary schools, said the district is seeing expanding benefits from implementing Great Expectations, in part just from having uniform expectations and vocabulary as children move from one school to the next.

“As kids transition from one school to another, and from elementary to middle school to high school, it’s good to all be saying the same things and in the same way,” Rader said. “It’s a way of maintaining a constant message.

“With the buildings that are using it, we’re seeing more consistency among classrooms, and we believe kids need consistency,” Rader said. “It builds that secure environment for kids, and I think we see the benefits of that.”

EPS continues to work toward becoming a model district, with Great Expectations implemented district-wide.