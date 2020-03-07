2020 VISION: EPStv to expand with equipment, space in new performing arts center

ENID, Okla. — EPStv is anticipating growth in its program and in services to its students with the soon-to-be completed Enid High School Performing Arts Center.

EPStv started as an Enid High School program in 2014 when nonprofit community access TV organization PEGASYS became Enid Television Network, a function of the city’s public relations and marketing arm.

Mark Ray, EPS media production specialist, came to EPStv after PEGASYS ended. He taught media production classes at Northern Oklahoma College and in 2016 was on the production team for “Remember the Sultana,” a 2018 documentary produced by Mark and Mike Marshall and executive produced and narrated by actor Sean Astin about the worst maritime disaster in U.S. history.

Since then, Ray and EPS have grown the EPStv program to a full media education program. Students broadcast their work — including live coverage of Enid High School football, home basketball and some soccer, softball and baseball games — on Suddenlink Channel 19, YouTube and Facebook. Two years ago, students started providing color commentary during live broadcasts of EPS sports events.

Putting the pieces together

Hayden Fuller, a senior at EHS, has grown with the program since his time at Waller Middle School, where he was introduced to video production.

He started his freshman year with EPStv, and started doing broadcast commentary for football and basketball games his sophomore year.

The process of learning to produce broadcast-quality work has been a steep learning curve, Fuller said, but he’s enjoyed it.

“I enjoy taking all the pieces, and putting them together into a finished product,” he said.

The class has sparked in him a desire to pursue broadcast media in college and professionally.

He plans to attend Northern Oklahoma College and hopes to move on to the University of Oklahoma to study broadcasting and journalism.

Last summer, Fuller had a chance to go deeper into his passion for broadcast production when he was selected for the week-long Journalism and Media Conference internship at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va.

“It’s definitely given me insight into what the field is like,” Fuller said of the EPStv program.

A professional setup

Ray said he hopes to offer that kind of introduction to video production to more students, when EPStv moves into its new studio in the EHS Performing Arts Center, now nearing completion.

The studio, with a new classroom, video editing bays and a production area, is part of a $23.4 million competition gymnasium and fine arts center funded by a bond issue approved by voters in 2016.

Ray said the new space, when completed, will be comparable to the equipment and layout of a metro news studio, but on a smaller scale, and will give students the ability to do voice-overs and video editing with the same software used to produce major network news broadcasts and Hollywood movies.

Direct access will be available from the new control room to the Black Box theater in the performing arts center, the new basketball arena and to games at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

“We will be able to sit in one location, and do remote broadcasting from any of those sites,” Ray said.

Understanding the basics

The new facility will include four editing bays, where students will be able to edit work without distraction. Ray said the new production space will give students the fundamentals of TV production and first-hand experience using the same equipment they’d use in a production career.

“Any student will be able to come from our program and walk into any television broadcasting station, and they’re going to have an understanding of the basics there,” he said.

Ray said he hopes to move into the new facility over spring break. And then, he said, possibilities for the program expand significantly.

“Once we get into that space,” Ray said, “we’re going to start producing a whole lot more content.”