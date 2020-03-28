VISION 2020: Drummond principal, OSU basketball standout Curry 2 of many serving at First Presbyterian Church’s Manna

ENID, Okla. — Jarrod Johnson sees his work with the First Presbyterian’s Church’s Manna program as an extension of his work as Drummond High School’s principal.

For 35 years, the church has a free lunch for those who need it 11 a.m. to noon every Saturday. As a church deacon, Johnson is in charge one weekend every other month.

“You’re always looking for people to volunteer for it,” Johnson said.

He has found some of those at his workplace — Drummond girls basketball coach Devon Schafer has his team to volunteer, as does the school’s FCLA members.

More recently, he had help from the daughter and student group of former Oklahoma State basketball star JamesOn Curry, who has his own unique connection with Johnson, the church and Drummond schools.

3.9 seconds in NBA

One year into his duties at the church, Johnson reached out to former Oklahoma State basketball star JamesOn Curry, who uses the Drummond gym facilities for his D.R.I.P. (Dedication, Respect, Integrity, Preparation) program and for a skilled basketball camp and a traveling team.

Curry — the subject of an ESPN Magazine profile last year describing his 3.9 seconds in the NBA and subsequent problems: “I’m a six- or seven-time felon, a black guy with tattoos all over my body. And I’m also a respected mentor and trusted coach to a Trump’s supporter’s kid’’ — quickly said yes.

His players followed in step and stepped up to help serve.

“That’s (dedication, respect, integrity, preparation) what he wants to give his kids,’’ Johnson said. “JamesOn is a heck of a guy.’’

Johnson first got to know Curry through Drummond counselor Lisa Norris, whose son plays for Curry. Johnson said Curry’s work with Drummond’s junior high players in those nightly sessions helped the Junior Bulldogs go 20-0 this season.

‘JamesOn is a good guy’

In April 2016, Curry served 10 consecutive weekends in Oklahoma County Jail as part of a plea agreement for various drug charges. He served 40 hours of community service.

He moved to Enid in April 2017 and got a job working 12-hour days, 60-hour weeks, loading and driving trucks. He filled in as a YMCA coach, which led him to conducting private workouts for young players. A few months later, he quit his job and began training and coaching using the Drummond facilities.

“JamesOn is a good guy that you want to be around and want your kids to be around,’’ Johnson said. “I told him he could be a great role model. He’s great at basketball. He’s also made mistakes, but he has overcome all of his mistakes. That’s what’s impressive about JamesOn ... his resilience.’’

Curry’s fame draws attention. He is attentive to it.

“People want to come to talk to him, and that’s cool,’’ Johnson said. “A lot of people never get to talk to anyone who has played at a high level as he has.’’

Curry’s first-grade daughter served during Manna recently and asked Johnson, “When are we going to serve again?”

“That’s coming from a first-grader,” Johnson said. JamesOn’s basketball kids and his personal kids are such good kids. You got to meet them, you would be blown away by them.’’

‘It’s an awesome program’

During the Manna program, those being served go through a cafeteria-like line. The women of the church will prepare a casserole. The servers prepare the breads and fresh salads, cut up the vegetables and make the drinks. The volunteers begin work at 9 a.m. The food is served in the church’s gym. Curry’s players and the Drummond girls will be sweeping and mopping up after the meal is over.

“You want to get them something fresh because it’s better for them health-wise in the long term,’’ Johnson said. “It’s insane how people love fresh salads. It’s an awesome program. We feed anywhere from 50 to 100 people on Saturday.’’

Johnson and his family joined First Presbyterian in 2014, and he was elected deacon four years ago. When his first three-year term was completed, he declined an opportunity to become an elder so he could stay a deacon and continue to help supervise the Saturday Manna program.

“I’m much more beneficial as a deacon to them,” he said. “I have a lot of connections getting people to help serve, like JamesOn’s group and our school organizations. You have to give up all your Saturday mornings. I have a wife and two kids who see the benefit in it as well. The kids who have helped with this throughout the school system and D.R.I.P. are always beginning to come back whenever they can.”

A way to give back

The educator has been educated himself through the program. Growing up in a stable home in Garber, he had been the ag teacher at Waukomis before coming to Drummond

“Sometimes you don’t see what other people go through,’’ Johnson said. “I never wonder where my next meal was coming from. I was blessed with two great parents. I never knew what hunger was about or what it was like to miss a meal. My mom and dad took really good care of myself and my sister.

“This is another way to give back. When you have been fortunate that God has blessed you in your life, you can apply it and help others in their lives.’’

He admitted to being a “little hesitant’’ when he first started, but now sees it as a calling as a “servant leader.”

“I try to find times where I can grow with people all the time,’’ Johnson said. “I want to make sure our kids at Drummond are the most well-rounded students in the state, and I want to make this the best school in the state.’’

Priority is providing a meal

The church pays for the program through endowment funds and a one-time offering. The program has benefited from trust funds from the recently deceased.

Yet the No. 1 priority is that the hungry are fed. The only evangelism is a prayer before the meal.

“We try to go around and talk to them and thank them for coming,’’ Johnson said. “We want them to feel welcome, but we try not to put any pressure on them. We tell them they don’t need to come to church. We want them to have a good meal. We’re not trying to put people in the pews. We do it to show people we care, and we want to give back to the Enid community. This is the only free meal available on a Saturday morning.’’

The hardest part is when he sees the number of small children in line.

“What breaks your heart is when little kids are in there, too,’’ Johnson said. “This is our mission. We’re doing it so people are fed.’’

People wishing to volunteer can call the church at (580) 237-5413.

“Financially, Manna is in a good place right now,” he said. “This program is set for a long time. We’re going to continue to do it as long as we have the bodies to continue to do it.”