2020 VISION: Detecting provides a getaway in itself

ENID, Okla. — When Brian Terrell first got into metal detecting in 2003, he and his cousin were walking around an old homestead when he made a discovery that would make him an enthusiast for life.

“I was honestly about ready to give it up,” he said. “I found an 1890 Indian Head penny, which was really deep in the ground, and it was kind of cool.”

From there Terrell, with Red Dirt Metal Detectorists in Enid, said he started getting more into this newfound hobby.

“We started doing more and more metal detecting,” he said. “I kind of got out of it for a few years, and then kinda got back into it.”

Like-minds

The nice thing about metal detecting, Terrell said, is it’s always there waiting for you no matter how long it’s been. Then, about two years ago, Terrell said he made an even greater discovery.

“I had never met anyone in Enid that metal-detected at all,” he said. “Then one day I decided I was going to go out to one particular park-type area here in Enid, and I got out there and there was another guy metal-detecting.”

Terrell went over and introduced himself and after talking found there were more detector enthusiasts in the area.

“He kind of introduced me to them, and we started going metal-detecting together occasionally,” he said. “Then we decided we’d start a Facebook page and post our finds there.”

Then, a year ago, the group was at the county fairgrounds when a golden, Texas A&M class ring was discovered. The group decided to track down the owner.

“It took us about a month and a half to get a hold of the guy,” he said. “But we got a hold of him and returned it.”

Best places to detect

One of the coolest things Terrell considers himself to have found was a personal-sized still from the probation era.

“I guess back in the prohibition you were allowed to make just enough alcohol for what they considered ‘personal consumption,’” he said. “So they started marketing and selling these small personal stills, which were about the size of a one-gallon bucket.”

Part of the key to finding objects like this, he said, is knowing where to detect.

“It’s super hard to find that perfect place. As far as Enid goes, anywhere in the old downtown area. There’s a lot of stuff in the ground just around,” he said. “I like old houses, parks not so much. It just kind of depends on what kind of targets you’re looking for.”

One of the best places to look, if you’re interested in finding old jewelry, he said, is old swimming holes.

“Every town, every area, had a swimming hole, and that’s where the people used to be,” he said. “I have yet so far to figure out where the swimming holes were in Enid.”

History nerds

For anyone interested in getting into metal-detecting, Terrell said there are options if you are worried about the cost.

“The Garrett Ace series of metal detectors is your best bet,” he said. “I wouldn’t be hesitant to buy a used one off of eBay or something like that.”

As the weather turns to spring, Terrell and his group will continue to look for treasures. In the meantime, he has some advice for those interested in the hobby.

“In order to be a successful metal detectorist, you really have to be a history nerd,” he said. “You to have an appreciation for the things that you’re finding because you never really know what it is. So be careful before you just pawn something.”