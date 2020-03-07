You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
topical
High tech

2020 VISION: Chisholm works to expand digital education footprint with help from district’s foundation

  • 1 min to read
Progress Chisholm 1 BH.jpg

Chisholm Middle School sixth-graders Skylar Crabtree, Ben Athinson and Morgan Crenshaw use Chromebooks to complete assignments for geography class.

ENID, Okla. — In his second year at the helm of Chisholm Public Schools, Superintendent Chad Broughton wants to see computers in the classrooms — all the classrooms.

“It’s good,” he said of his time with the district. “It’s going good.”

Broughton was hired last year following the retirement of longtime Superintendent Roydon Tilley. Broughton has served as superintendent for Marietta and in Strother. He also spent a year as assistant superintendent in Sand Springs, prior to his move to Enid.

He said he was running the Chisholm school district with a “business as usual” approach.

2020 Vision Logo Education

“I took up our technology initiative when I got here,” Broughton said. “We’re going to continue to push the technology.”

He said getting Chromebooks into the classrooms has been a priority for the district.

Currently, students in 3rd through the 12th grades have laptops, but the goal is to see each student in every grade with a laptop.

Progress Chisholm 3 BH.jpg

In his second year at the helm of Chisholm Public Schools, Superintendent Chad Broughton wants to see computers in the classrooms — all the  classrooms.

“I think it’s just to expand their learning, to get them something other than a textbook,” Broughton said. “That is the way education is going, is the use of technology in the classroom, how to expand the learning for the kids in the classroom.”

To supply the district’s 1,180 students with technology it took some work.

“We updated the network. That’s the first thing they did. We continue to work on that, getting a wireless access point in every classroom,” he said. “The main thing is really training the teachers on how to use them in the classroom to benefit the students.”

Progress Chisholm 2 BH.jpg

Chisholm Middle School sixth-graders Ben Athinson and Makalynn Cole use Chromebooks to complete assignments for geography class. 

Last year, CPS was gifted a $100,000 check to help fund a district plan to improve its technology infrastructure and provide more up-to-date electronics. The sum was provided by Chisholm Foundation.

Broughton said the biggest challenge is developing lessons that incorporate the technology. He said doing so can replace using a worksheet or an excerpt from a textbook.

“Now they can develop a video lesson,” he said of the district’s teachers. “There is a lot of things you can do with technology to expand your lesson.”

2020 Vision: All Education stories

+4
2020 VISION: OBA's program among the top in the state
Progress
topical

2020 VISION: OBA's program among the top in the state

  • Cass Rains | Enid News & Eagle
  • 6 min to read

Despite Oklahoma Bible Academy's size, the school's art program ranks among the top in the state, and it continues to get better with support from parents and patrons and a talented pool of students.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Rains is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. Follow him on Twitter, @cassrains.

2020 Vision is a special section that will publish in the Enid News & Eagle for eight Sundays in February, March and April 2020. The section is designed to feature individuals, businesses and organizations in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma that work every day for the betterment of the region and its residents. This section, which published March 8, 2020, focuses on Education.

Read all sections at 2020 Vision: All stories

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Cass? Send an email to crains@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you