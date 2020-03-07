2020 VISION: Chisholm works to expand digital education footprint with help from district’s foundation

ENID, Okla. — In his second year at the helm of Chisholm Public Schools, Superintendent Chad Broughton wants to see computers in the classrooms — all the classrooms.

“It’s good,” he said of his time with the district. “It’s going good.”

Broughton was hired last year following the retirement of longtime Superintendent Roydon Tilley. Broughton has served as superintendent for Marietta and in Strother. He also spent a year as assistant superintendent in Sand Springs, prior to his move to Enid.

He said he was running the Chisholm school district with a “business as usual” approach.

“I took up our technology initiative when I got here,” Broughton said. “We’re going to continue to push the technology.”

He said getting Chromebooks into the classrooms has been a priority for the district.

Currently, students in 3rd through the 12th grades have laptops, but the goal is to see each student in every grade with a laptop.

“I think it’s just to expand their learning, to get them something other than a textbook,” Broughton said. “That is the way education is going, is the use of technology in the classroom, how to expand the learning for the kids in the classroom.”

To supply the district’s 1,180 students with technology it took some work.

“We updated the network. That’s the first thing they did. We continue to work on that, getting a wireless access point in every classroom,” he said. “The main thing is really training the teachers on how to use them in the classroom to benefit the students.”

Last year, CPS was gifted a $100,000 check to help fund a district plan to improve its technology infrastructure and provide more up-to-date electronics. The sum was provided by Chisholm Foundation.

Broughton said the biggest challenge is developing lessons that incorporate the technology. He said doing so can replace using a worksheet or an excerpt from a textbook.

“Now they can develop a video lesson,” he said of the district’s teachers. “There is a lot of things you can do with technology to expand your lesson.”