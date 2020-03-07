2020 VISION: Autry Tech provides training for entering the workforce quickly

ENID, Okla. — For many high school students, college seems like the next step before entering the workforce. However, for some, entering the workforce is the only step. Fortunately local and area residents can get the qualifications they need to do the job they want through Autry Technology Center.

“We know a four-year college degree is not the answer for every student,” said Mandy Mayberry, director of communications, marketing and recruiting. “Autry Tech is a great option for students who are interested in gaining hands-on training and industry-recognized certifications, allowing them to enter the workforce that much sooner.”

This is important, Mayberry said, because not all students know exactly what they want to do or where they want to live following graduation. Autry provides a variety of programs that suit almost everyone, while providing the structure students need to be employable.

“One of our goals in full-time programs is to ensure every student in Garfield County has a plan following high school graduation,” Mayberry said. “We work hard to ensure our full-time students gain the hands-on training and skills they need to be successful in the workforce.”

Autry Technology in Enid is one of 29 technology schools in Oklahoma and serves just under 700 students each school year.

“Most of our full-time programs are available to both high school students and adults, with a couple of exceptions.” Mayberry said. “Through the Autry Scholarship, students may attend Autry Tech any or all three years immediately following graduation tuition-free if they currently live in the Autry Tech district, lived in the Autry Tech district their senior year and meet our enrollment guidelines.”

Currently Autry offers around 25 full-time programs and various other short-term programs to meet the interests of nearly any career path. Some of the full-time programs offered by Autry include air-conditioning and refrigerator technology, culinary arts, mechanical technology, welding technology, graphic arts and radiography. Short-term programs include agriculture, architecture and construction and hospitality and human services.

For those who are out of high school but looking for a career change, Mayberry said Autry has options for that as well.

“We see students of all ages walk through our doors — high school students just beginning their journey to older adults who are looking for a career change or are going back to work after a period of time,” she said. “For our adult students who don’t meet that criteria, we offer other financial aid and scholarship options.”

High school juniors and seniors who live in the Enid school district can attend full-time programs for free Mayberry said. For information about Autry Technology Center and its programs, go to https://autrytech.edu/ or call (580) 242-2750.