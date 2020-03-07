2020 VISION: Autry Tech provides training for entering the workforce quickly

ENID, Okla. — For many high school students, college seems like the next step before entering the workforce. However, for some, entering the workforce is the only step. Fortunately local and area residents can get the qualifications they need to do the job they want through Autry Technology Center.
“We know a four-year college degree is not the answer for every student,” said Mandy Mayberry, director of communications, marketing and recruiting. “Autry Tech is a great option for students who are interested in gaining hands-on training and industry-recognized certifications, allowing them to enter the workforce that much sooner.”
This is important, Mayberry said, because not all students know exactly what they want to do or where they want to live following graduation. Autry provides a variety of programs that suit almost everyone, while providing the structure students need to be employable.
“One of our goals in full-time programs is to ensure every student in Garfield County has a plan following high school graduation,” Mayberry said. “We work hard to ensure our full-time students gain the hands-on training and skills they need to be successful in the workforce.”
Autry Technology in Enid is one of 29 technology schools in Oklahoma and serves just under 700 students each school year.
“Most of our full-time programs are available to both high school students and adults, with a couple of exceptions.” Mayberry said. “Through the Autry Scholarship, students may attend Autry Tech any or all three years immediately following graduation tuition-free if they currently live in the Autry Tech district, lived in the Autry Tech district their senior year and meet our enrollment guidelines.”
Currently Autry offers around 25 full-time programs and various other short-term programs to meet the interests of nearly any career path. Some of the full-time programs offered by Autry include air-conditioning and refrigerator technology, culinary arts, mechanical technology, welding technology, graphic arts and radiography. Short-term programs include agriculture, architecture and construction and hospitality and human services.
For those who are out of high school but looking for a career change, Mayberry said Autry has options for that as well.
“We see students of all ages walk through our doors — high school students just beginning their journey to older adults who are looking for a career change or are going back to work after a period of time,” she said. “For our adult students who don’t meet that criteria, we offer other financial aid and scholarship options.”
High school juniors and seniors who live in the Enid school district can attend full-time programs for free Mayberry said. For information about Autry Technology Center and its programs, go to https://autrytech.edu/ or call (580) 242-2750.
2020 Vision: All Education stories
Despite Oklahoma Bible Academy's size, the school's art program ranks among the top in the state, and it continues to get better with support from parents and patrons and a talented pool of students.
The largest project in the overall bond issue, the construction of the new competition gymnasium and performing arts center at Enid High School, is scheduled for an open house and ribbon cutting in April.
Enid Public Schools continues to expand its Great Expectations program, which aims to instill a uniform culture of excellence across the district’s classrooms.
“We’re stronger when we work with other groups. We can make more things happen for students and the community.” — NOC president Dr. Cheryl Evans
The Enid campus has had a 22-year partnership agreement with Northern Oklahoma College Enid to provide junior-senior level classes with students completing the first two years at NOC. The bridge program between the two schools provides a seamless transition from NOC to NWOSU.
2020 VISION: Local Parent Legislative Action Committee chapter makes communication a priority during its first year
“We wanted to advocate, not just for Enid but for rural communities, too. In some small communities, the public schools are what hold the community together.” — Roxanne Pollard, a founder of the local chapter of the Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee (PLAC)
Recently the school entered its 45th year in Enid and is making plans on celebrating its 50th. Until then, Becky Ostroski, director of Cimarron Montessori said the school is working toward a longterm plan to increase age groups to include middle school students.
“Autry Tech is a great option for students who are interested in gaining hands-on training and industry-recognized certifications, allowing them to enter the workforce that much sooner.” — Mandy Mayberry, director of communications, marketing and recruiting
Superintendent Brent Koontz’s vision for Pioneer-Pleasant Vale schools is “continuing the tradition of excellence we have tried to foster and carry over the years.’’
2020 VISION: Viral band photo features Kremlin-Hillsdale program and its flexible students and staff
“I thought it was a good idea, and when I ran it by the kids they were very excited. I was going to use it to help recruit other students. I had no idea this would happen.” — Kaylene Toelle, band director at Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools
The new space, when completed, will be comparable to the equipment and layout of a metro news studio, but on a smaller scale, and will give students the ability to do voice-overs and video editing with the same software used to produce major network news broadcasts and Hollywood movies.
2020 VISION: Chisholm works to expand digital education footprint with help from district’s foundation
Currently, students in 3rd through the 12th grades have laptops, but the goal is to see each student in every grade with a laptop.