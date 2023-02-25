KINGFISHER, Okla. — Kingfisher is home to ViaCore Nutrition, a company that has its hand in producing a vast variety of protein powders, most of which is sold outside of Oklahoma.
Mike Myers, CEO of ViaCore, said he started the company about 15 years ago. He was a wrestler while growing up in Oklahoma City and developed an interest in different proteins and how they impacted the body.
“In wrestling, I was always trying to cut weight to make a certain weight during the season, and in the offseason I was trying to build muscle,” he said. “And through that, I got very interested in nutrition. ... what to fuel the body, what gave the energy, what it left you feeling like after you ate it.”
He said when he got out of school, he wanted to start his own supplement company and used companies in Dallas and Atlanta to make his product under his brand. He said he would go to stores asking if they could sell his product and was turned down by many due to them already having a number of brands on their shelves.
He said he met a company owner who wanted to produce a product under his own brand rather than add another brand. That opened a door for Myers.
“So I got the idea of starting private label, which means we make the product, but we put someone else’s brand on it,” Myers said. “So there’s probably a pretty good chance that some of the protein drinks that you’ve tried, even might have been made here, just the brand is usually not the same as the one doing the manufacturing.”
ViaCore has been manufacturing protein powders in Kingfisher since 2013, and at that time the protein powder market was dominated by just a few brands.
“Today, via Amazon and all these influencers who have their own products, there’s hundreds of brands,” Myers said. “So it’s allowed companies like us to come in there and offer that service.”
Myers said in the beginning there was a lot to learn concerning the regulations of the industry. Oklahoma State University was an asset in helping ViaCore learn about proper sanitation and being able to comply with FDA requirements and inspection requirements from other states.
“It took us a couple of years to learn the regulatory side, and how to blend up ingredients to make a healthy, yet delicious, powder drink,” Myers said.
States such as Colorado and California, and others with a high number of people interested in protein powder, have become important for ViaCore.
He said with most of the product being sold outside of Oklahoma, ViaCore is a bit of a secret in Kingfisher.
“I’d say most of the people in Kingfisher, unless they work here, don’t really know what we do,” he said. “Because we don’t really sell retail at all. If there’s local people that want to buy protein, we always have a bottle that gets dented or something that we’ll offer to the public. But it’s really just big orders that are going to brands.”
In 2022, ViaCore received a $25,000 Oklahoma Department of Commerce grant. Myers said the grant was used for equipment required to package protein powder in bags, which wasn’t an option before the equipment was on site. Products typically are packaged in bottles, but Myers said bags takes up less space and are easier to ship, and it allows them to expand their offerings to others.
Myers said each time ViaCore has been able to install something new there has been about a 10% increase in growth to be able to do something new. One thing that has been a recent addition has been fulfillment orders for customers. Myers said somebody may order something from the website of a well-known brand, and that order is then sent to ViaCore, which will package the product in Kingfisher under whichever brand and sent it directly to the customer. ViaCore stocks about 300 different flavors and has a full-time formulator who develops flavor formulas.
With protein powder becoming more common in the past five years, the market has expanded in that time. There are now protein powders designed as healthy options for kids, and it isn’t just those looking to build muscle.
“Protein has gone more mainstream, which has really helped our business, too,” Myers said.
