ENID, Okla. — Members of the Vance Spouses’ Club tend to bloom while they’re planted in the local community.
Military members and their families may not live in one place for very long, but Kitty King, president of VSC, said for those several months or few years, that place is home.
That is one of the reasons King and other VSC members want to be involved in and give back to the communities of Enid and Vance Air Force Base.
“Military spouses generally want to be involved in the community in which they live — not just with the (military) base but also locally,” King said. “We go to the restaurants. We shop at the grocery stores. Our kids often go to the schools there. … We are members of that community, and I see that desire to give back to the place where they’re living — to their home, for however long they’re there.”
VSC was created in 2015 after the Officers’ Spouses’ Club and the Enlisted Spouses’ Group combined to form the group, which is composed of spouses of active and retired military members.
All spouses of active, reserve and retired military members are welcome to join VSC, which typically has between 30 and 40 members at any given time.
‘Giver mentality’
The purpose of VSC is to promote charitable, social and educational activities; to extend welfare to support military members and their families and the local community; and to provide opportunities for giving back to the military community and promoting the abilities of the spouses.
Local nonprofits and military organizations are encouraged to apply for funding from VSC each year. All of the money raised through the Charity Auction, Holiday Marketplace and the Vance AFB Thrift Shop go toward VSC’s scholarship and charitable giving funds.
King, whose term as president began on June 1, 2021, and will run through May 31, said although VSC is small, it is “mighty” in giving back to the two communities.
Typically, the organization hosts monthly socials, which are more for club members to gather together, and community outreach and fundraising events.
VSC, as a 501©(3), has two major fundraising events each year and gives away scholarships and welfare funds. Last year, King said, VSC was able to give out $14,500 worth of scholarships to 15 recipients.
VSC offers scholarships to local high school seniors, current college students and spouses who are dependents of active duty or reserve military personnel assigned to Vance AFB, local or area retired or deceased military personnel and United States Department of Defense contractors and civilian employees at Vance AFB.
Typically, the club gives out about 10 scholarships every year, though the number is dependent on the Charity Auction, VSC’s biggest charity event.
Additionally, King said VSC puts between $2,000 and $3,000 back into the Enid community.
“I think it’s just that giver mentality,” King said of why VSC gets involved.
Doing the work
VSC does various things throughout the year to benefit various recipients, which have included Bennie’s Barn, Leonardo’s Children’s Museum and Our Daily Bread in the past.
During VSC’s Holiday Marketplace in November, VSC was able to raise 500 pounds of nonperishable food items, which were split evenly and donated to Loaves and Fishes and RSVP of Enid.
In the past year, VSC collected several bags full of blankets and clothing for women and children to donate to YWCA of Enid, delivered more than 400 dozen cookies to Vance AFB’s enlisted and officer dorm residents and deployed military members for the Airman Cookie Drive and gave Christmas presents to residents at Enid Senior Care.
Last month, King said VCS also worked with local elementary schools to take Valentine’s Day cards and baked goodies to staff at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, and VSC currently is working with McKinley Elementary School to collect clothing to donate to the children.
VSC’s annual Charity Auction, which has a “Midnight Masquerade” theme this year, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on April 16 at Stride Bank Center. Tickets for the Charity Auction are available and can be bought by going to www.vsc.yapsody.com.
Additionally, VSC has a thrift shop at Vance that’s open from 3-6 p.m. every Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Anybody with access to Vance is able to visit the thrift shop, which has clothing, shoes, books, household items, toys and more.
“We don’t have a lot of members, but we have incredible, giving and loving members who really, for as small as we are, do so much work,” King said.
‘Phenomenal’ community support
Some of the individuals and organizations VSC supports in the Enid community also have that same “giver mentality,” King said.
Often, organizations will give back to VSC through donations for the Charity Auction, and scholarship recipients always are grateful and often send “thank you” notes to VSC, King said.
Seeing those things, along with making lifelong friends through getting involved in the Enid and Vance AFB communities, are the best things about being a member of VSC, King said.
“It doesn’t matter how long we’re here, ... It’s phenomenal how supportive the Enid community is to all of us from (Vance AFB),” she said.
