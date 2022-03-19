ENID, Okla. — The relationship between Vance Air Force base and Enid is like an enduring friendship or, better yet, a long-committed marriage. It’s vital to Enid and makes life better for those coming to the base.

One of those special programs has been the Vance Higher Education and Vocational/Technical Scholarship Program.

Decades ago, Enid created the Vance Development Authority to provide pro-active support of the base’s mission by obtaining public and private funds to meet base needs. One of the results was the Vance/Enid scholarship program, which provides tuition assistance and book stipends to Air Force members.

In 1995, the Air Force paid 75% of tuition and, with the Enid program included, members of the military could attend higher education and vocational programs almost free. When the government chose to increase its tuition to 100% to active military, the city of Enid decided to expand its scholarship program to include military family members and their dependents.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for children and spouses of military personnel,” said Dr. Wayne McMillin, dean of Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid. “It is very generous and has a positive impact on local education.”

There are some requirements with the scholarship. All applicants must reside in Garfield County and take classes inside the city limits of Enid. Correspondence classes are not included. The scholarship includes up to 50% of tuition for up to two courses and some textbook reimbursement. This includes both college programs and vocational and technical programs in Enid.

The Vance Development Authority spends $30,000 a year on the scholarship program, creating incentives and opportunities to military families while promoting education in the community. It supports the mission of doing everything reasonable to maintain and continue the relationship between the military and the City of Enid.

“The city and Vance work closely together, and the city is thrilled to do these kinds of things to advance the relationships with the base,” said City Manager Jerald Gilbert.

More information can be obtained at the Vance Educations Services Office or through the city of Enid.